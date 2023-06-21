On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» A Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
» Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will begin two days of hearings before Congress on Wednesday that will likely focus on the question that consumed the central bank last week: How far and how fast will the Fed raise its key interest rate from here?
» A federal judge has struck down Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
» Math and reading scores among America’s 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded.
» Georgia’s State Election Board won’t take over running elections in the state’s most populous county, ending an investigation that had sparked fears of partisan meddling.
» Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith.
» The Orioles are a game closer to the AL East lead, the Yankees end their four-game skid, the Braves double up the Phillies, the Dodgers earn a Freeway Series win, the Reds stay hot and another Olympic scandal. Correspondent Josh Rowntree reports.
» The U.S. Coast Guard says a search covering 10,000 square miles has turned up no signs of a missing submarine off New England. Rescuers were racing against time to find the submersible before the oxygen supply runs out for five people who were on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.
» President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars.
» Attorney John Eastman, a lead architect of some of the former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, is facing possible disbarment.
» A Florida sheriff’s deputy and a motorist are lucky to be alive after they were sucked into a storm drain during a torrential downpour.
» Authorities say a fire that started in a New York City e-bike shop spread to upper-floor apartments, killing four people and injuring several others.
» Iranian state media says 10 people died after drinking home-made liquor made with methanol at a party.
» Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3.
» Romanian prosecutors say social media personality Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.
» Electric vehicle maker Rivian says it will follow General Motors and Ford and join Tesla’s charging network starting next year.
