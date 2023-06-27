Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus after his short-lived armed mutiny in Russia. The head of the mercenary group Wagner was exiled to Belarus as part of the deal that ended the weekend mutiny. Lukashenko said Tuesday that Prigozhin and some of his troops would be welcome to stay in Belarus for some time at their own expense. Meanwhile the Russian Defense Ministry says preparations are under way for Wagner to hand over its heavy weapons to the Russian military. Russian authorities say they've closed a criminal investigation into the uprising and are pressing no charges against Prigozhin or his troops after the negotiated deal.