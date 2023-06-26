Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster. He inspected troops in Ukraine n a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades. But uncertainty still swirled about Shoigu’s fate, that of the rebellion leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said it had made a deal that would see Prigozhin move to Belarus and receive amnesty, along with his soldiers. Yet Russian media report that a criminal probe against Prigozhin continued, and his whereabouts were unknown.