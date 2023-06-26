On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster. But uncertainty still swirled about Shoigu’s fate, that of the rebellion leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, the impact on the war in Ukraine.
» A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states.
» Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.
» In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search?
» LGBTQ+ revelers and allies are partying coast to coast for the grand crescendo of Pride Month.
» Lawmakers in several Republican-led states have been looking to exert more authority over state and local election offices. They're trying to claim new powers that Democrats say could be used to target left-leaning counties in future elections.
» In sports: The Yankees rally to earn a series win over Texas, Freddie Freeman reaches a historic milestone in a Dodgers loss, the Cardinals rally to split the London Series with the Cubs and Keegan Bradley sets a tournament record for his sixth career PGA Tour victory.
» In entertainment: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character. “Titanic” director James Cameron says the search operation for a deep-sea tourist sub turned into a “nightmarish charade” that prolonged the agony of the families of the passengers. Charity Lawson has 25 guys vying for her attention in the 20th season of the reality dating show, “The Bachelorette.”
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch the moment multiple tornadoes touched down in Florida, how the loss of the Titan sub could set back deep sea research, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
These tornadoes were recorded touching down in Florida all as Tropical Storm Bret edged upon many areas of the southern state. This all occurr…
Those who research the deep ocean think the loss of the Titan will likely be a setback as people reassess what is considered safe for deep sea…
Juno, a rescued sea otter at the Oregon Zoo, has become a basketball star who can dunk with the likes of LeBron James.
US investigators have been looking into a number of abuse cases in recent months. A report by the attorney general in the state of Maryland, f…
Dramatic video shows deputy sheriff sucked under water for several seconds while saving drowning man in Escambia County, Florida. Veuer’s Mari…
As a doctor, Linda Prine was used to provide abortions for 30 years. But in 2019, restrictions to the procedure in some US states started to i…
NASA’s new chilling animation is opening our eyes to the climate change crisis. The video shows how far sea levels have risen in the past thre…
Al Jazeera look at the arguments over regulating the crypto world.
This video was captured just off the coast of California where surfers were greeted by a local who wanted to be part of the action. Buzz60’s T…
What if we could see all of the CO2 emissions being created? What if each source of those emissions was color-coded? Enter NASA’s Scientific V…
It is a legal verdict with no former precedent that could pave the way for future cases: in a first for France, the Paris Administrative Cour…