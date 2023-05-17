Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night, his spokesperson says.

Harry was accompanying Meghan at the Women of Vision Awards, held at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also traveling with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother.

In a statement obtained by CNN, a spokesperson for the couple said: “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The statement said the couple understand that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

