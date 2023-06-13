Here's a look at trending news from today, June 13:
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Miami federal court to a 37-count indictment accusing him of deliberately keeping at his Palm Beach estate government documents that contained highly sensitive defense, weapons and nuclear information and of obstructing efforts by U.S. authorities to reclaim them.
In a packed courtroom, Trump entered his plea in a historic case marking the first federal prosecution of a former president and a potential hurdle in his renewed quest for the presidency in the 2024 election.
“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” said Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche.
It’s the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.
People are also reading…
Read more on that here:
Cormac McCarthy
Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who in prose both dense and brittle took readers from the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest in such novels as “The Road,” “Blood Meridian” and “All the Pretty Horses,” died Tuesday. He was 89.
McCarthy died of natural causes in Santa Fe, New Mexico, publisher Alfred A. Knopf said.
McCarthy, raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, was compared to William Faulkner for his Old Testament style and rural settings. McCarthy’s themes, like Faulkner’s, often were bleak, violent and dramatized how the past overwhelmed the present. Across stark and forbidding landscapes and rundown border communities, he placed drifters, thieves, prostitutes and old, broken men, all unable to escape fates determined for them well before they were born. As the doomed John Grady Cole of McCarthy’s celebrated “Border” trilogy would learn, dreams of a better life were only dreams, and falling in love an act of folly.
Find out more about him here:
Denver shooting
A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong, police said Tuesday. The violence left 10 people wounded, including one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting.
All of the injured — nine men, one woman — are expected to survive, including five or six people that police believe were bystanders not involved in the drug deal, Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference. He said 20 rounds were fired at the scene, roughly a mile from Ball Arena where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.
A total of five handguns were found by investigators but testing still needs to be done to determine whether they were used at the shooting, the police chief said. A “significant quantity” of suspected fentanyl pills were also found at the scene, Commander Matt Clark said, along with cash.
Get more info here:
***
Get more of today's headlines here:
AWS outage
Ezra Miller
Hatch Act
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, June 13
Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he hoarded classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets and schemed to thwart government efforts to get them back. Trump appeared before a judge in Miami’s federal courthouse on Tuesday. He is the first former president charged with federal crimes. Authorities say Trump schemed and lied to block the government from recovering the documents concerning nuclear programs and other sensitive military secrets stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate. It’s the second criminal case Trump faces as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign.
Confetti flying in Denver. The Nuggets sharing hugs while passing around the NBA championship trophy. Scenes that for decades seemed impossible finally turned into reality for the Nuggets. Denver outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points and 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work. The win gave the Nuggets their first title in 47 years in the league. Jokic was named MVP and is the first player to lead everyone in points, rebounds and assists in a single playoffs.
Authorities in Denver say a shooting amid fans celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong. It left 10 people wounded, including one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting. Five people were still hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, all in fair condition. Police Chief Ron Thomas said investigators believe five or six of the wounded were bystanders. The gunfire broke out early Tuesday, around 3 1/2 hours after Monday's game. Police say 20 rounds were fired at the scene, and investigators recovered five handguns and a “significant quantity” of suspected fentanyl pills.
Twenty-nine people were on the boat at the time it overturned, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said at a news conference Monday afternoon at City Hall, including 28 hospitality workers from across Erie County and one staffer.
Consumer prices in the United States cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year’s steady easing of inflation. At the same time, some measures of underlying price pressures remained high. Measured year over year, inflation slowed to just 4% in May — the lowest 12-month figure in over two years and well below April’s 4.9% annual rise. The pullback was driven by tumbling gas prices, a much smaller rise in grocery prices and less expensive furniture, air fares and appliances. The inflation figures arrived one day before the Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates alone after imposing 10 straight rate hikes dating back to March 2022.
The United States military says a helicopter accidents in northeastern Syria over the weekend has left 22 U.S. service members injured to various degree. The military said in a statement on Tuesday that the cause of the “mishap” is under investigation. The military statement said the service members are receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region. It said the accident occurred on Sunday and that no enemy fire was reported. There are about 900 U.S. troops in Syria advising and assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the militant Islamic State group.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to have resolved, for now, an impasse with some of the more conservative members of his caucus who had brought the chamber to a standstill last week. McCarthy met Monday with nearly a dozen lawmakers in his office in an effort to quell a revolt and jumpstart various priorities that had stalled last week amid the GOP infighting. He called it a productive meeting where “everybody’s attitude was, ‘How do we find where we all work together?’” McCarthy promised more meetings with last week’s holdouts and a focus on reducing federal spending in the weeks ahead.
A custody battle has broken out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 harrowing days alone in the Amazon rainforest. Their maternal grandparents are vying with the father of the two youngest to take care of the children, whose mother died in the May 1 crash. They have accused him of domestic abuse. The siblings range in age from 1 to 13. They are still in a hospital and are expected to stay there for several more days. Social workers are using that time to interview relatives to determine who should have custody. The head of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare says a caseworker has been assigned at the grandparents' request.
A jury in Oregon has found the electric utility PacifiCorp responsible for causing devastating fires during Labor Day weekend in 2020, ordering the company to pay tens of millions of dollars to 17 homeowners who sued and finding it liable for broader damages that could push the total award well into the billions. The jury applied its liability finding to a larger class including the owners of nearly 2,500 properties damaged in the fires. PacifiCorp said it will appeal. The Portland utility is one of several owned by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.
30,000 Haitian kids live in private orphanages. Officials want to shutter them and reunite families.
Haiti’s government is stepping up efforts to remove hundreds of children from orphanages across the country and reunite them with their parents or relatives. It's part of a massive push to shutter the institutions. Most are privately owned, with U.S. faith-based donors as the largest funders. Social workers are leading Haiti's reunification efforts. They're sometimes armed with only a picture and vague description of the neighborhood where the child once lived. It’s an arduous task in a country of more than 11 million people. There are no residential phonebooks, and many families have no physical address or digital footprint. An estimated 30,000 Haitian children live in hundreds of orphanages where reports of forced labor, trafficking, and physical and sexual abuse are rampant.