Only minutes into a doomed journey that ended on a remote Virginia mountain, the pilot of a business jet was not responding to air traffic control instructions and the situation was soon reported to a network that includes military, security and law enforcement agencies, according to federal aviation officials.

Despite being out of contact on its ascent Sunday afternoon, the jet that had just taken off from a Tennessee airport continued toward its intended destination on Long Island, then turned to fly back to Virginia where it slammed into a mountain, killing all four people aboard.

Family and friends identified two of the victims as an entrepreneur known in New York real-estate circles and her 2-year-old daughter.

Outside aviation experts continued to speculate that the pilot likely lost consciousness from a lack of oxygen inside the jet when it climbed above 10,000 feet, the altitude that typically requires cabin pressurization.

"The most likely scenario right now is a pressurization failure or a mis-setting of the pressurization system," said Alan Diehl, an aviation psychologist who previously worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Air Force. In the late 1960s, Diehl also helped design the original model of the plane, the Cessna Citation, that crashed in Virginia.

It's unclear when the pilot stopped responding to air traffic controllers. But their last attempt to reach him occurred 15 minutes after takeoff, according to the FAA.

The plane could have surpassed 10,000 feet in just a few minutes, Diehl said. However, the pilot may have had to wait for some period of time after takeoff before he was cleared for higher altitudes.

Depending on the jet's altitude as well as the pilot's age and health, he likely had minutes — or even less than a minute — to react as his brain suffered a decline in oxygen, Diehl said.

"The one other thing that they probably can't eliminate at this point is some kind of medical issue," Diehl said.

A heart attack, brain aneurysm and over-the-counter medications, such as antihistamines, can affect a pilot's ability to fly the airplane and recognize there may be a problem with the cabin's oxygen levels and pressurization.

Fighter jet pilots sent to intercept the business jet reported that its pilot appeared slumped over and unresponsive, three U.S. officials said Monday.

The plane took an erratic flight path — turning around over Long Island to fly directly over the nation's capital — which prompted the military to scramble fighter jets. This caused a sonic boom heard in Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

On Monday, it took investigators several hours to hike into the rural area where the plane crashed about 60 miles southwest of Charlottesville. They expect to be on the scene for at least three to four days.

Diehl, the aviation psychologist, said investigators often dig deeply into a pilot's background following a crash. For instance, did he or she have training in the military to recognize the signs of low cabin pressure? Were they a risk taker? What were the results of their last flight physical?

Investigators will also review the recordings of the pilot's last communications with air traffic control. They'll check for a change in speech patterns, such as slower talking, that could indicate low oxygen levels. But testing oxygen levels in blood and human tissue could be unlikely given the high impact of the crash, Diehl said.

At a briefing Monday, NTSB investigator Adam Gerhardt said the wreckage is "highly fragmented" and investigators will examine the most delicate evidence at the site, after which the wreckage will be moved, perhaps by helicopter, to Delaware, where it can be further examined. It was not clear if the plane had a flight data recorder. A preliminary report will be released in 10 days.

The Virginia State Police said human remains will be brought to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy and identification. Authorities said the victims included the pilot and three passengers. There were no survivors.