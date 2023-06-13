A custody battle has broken out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 harrowing days alone in the Amazon rainforest. Their maternal grandparents are vying with the father of the two youngest to take care of the children, whose mother died in the May 1 crash. They have accused him of domestic abuse. The siblings range in age from 1 to 13. They are still in a hospital and are expected to stay there for several more days. Social workers are using that time to interview relatives to determine who should have custody. The head of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare says a caseworker has been assigned at the grandparents' request.