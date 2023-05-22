Here's a look at trending news for today, May 22:

Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson, an actor who appeared in “RRR” and the “Thor” films, died Sunday, his publicist Nicki Fioravante confirmed to CNN.

Stevenson was 58.

No additional information about the cause of his death was immediately available.

Born Gregory Raymond Stevenson in Northern Ireland, the actor moved to England as a child. He most recently starred in the 2022 Oscar-winning film “RRR” as the villainous Scott Buxton. The movie won the Oscar for best original song, and was the second highest-grossing film in India in 2022.

Stevenson was set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars series “Ahsoka” as Baylan Skoll this August and attended the 2023 Star Wars Celebration event last month.

Debt ceiling

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a productive debt ceiling discussion with President Joe Biden late Monday at the White House, but no agreement yet as Washington strains to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation's borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default.

It's a crucial moment for the Democratic president and the Republican speaker, just 10 days before a looming deadline to raise the debt limit.

As soon as June 1 the U.S. could start running short of cash to cover its debts, a daunting situation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to Congress on Monday “it is highly likely” that Treasury would be unable to pay all the nation’s bills. An unprecedented default would be financially damaging for many Americans and others around the world relying on U.S. stability, sending shockwaves through the global economy.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony, one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen, has announced his retirement from basketball at the age of 38.

The third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony enjoyed an illustrious 19-year career that included 10 NBA All-Star appearances, six All-NBA selections, a scoring title and a place on the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

His ability to score the basketball made him one of the most feared and box office players in the league for much of his time in the NBA and his 28,289 career points places him ninth on the all-time scoring list.

During his college career, Anthony famously led Syracuse to its first national men’s basketball title when he was a freshman, before going on to play for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

