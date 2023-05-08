Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 8:

Oppenheimer

A brand new trailer for "Oppenheimer," the upcoming film from director Christopher Nolan, was released Monday by Universal Pictures in anticipation of the feature's July debut.

Set to a dramatic score from Ludwig Göransson, the newly-dropped teaser offers closer looks at the key players of the Manhattan Project, as portrayed by a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Leslie Groves Jr. and Tom Conti, who appears briefly as a somber looking Albert Einstein.

"Oppenheimer" centers around the legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), who is credited as the inventor of the atomic bomb. Based on the biographical novel "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," the film follows the physicist as he works alongside a team of government scientists to develop nuclear weapons in the early 1940s.

Kim Zolciak

Long-time reality star Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from ex-Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann after 11-plus years of marriage.

TMZ, which procured her legal papers, said the separation officially happened April 30. Zolciak, 44, wants primary custody of the children and joint legal custody. She is also seeking spousal support and will start using her maiden name again instead of Zolciak-Biermann.

Zolciak was a breakout star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Bravo in 2008, left the show during season five and procured her own spin-off show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which lasted eight seasons until 2010. She made a brief appearance on “Housewives” again season nine, was a part-time presence season 10, then departed again. Based on a recent trailer, Zolciak will make a small appearance this current 15th season of the show, which returned Sunday.

Ray Liotta

“Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta’s death last year was caused by heart and respiratory ailments, according to a report.

The Newark-born actor died at age 67 of respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure, TMZ reported Monday, citing documents in the Dominican Republic.

His death was natural, according to local officials, who also said Liotta had the artery condition atherosclerosis.

Liotta’s death in the Dominican Republic last May occurred while he was there shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.”

