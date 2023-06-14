Here's a look at top stories from today, June 14:

Miami mayor

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed paperwork Wednesday to launch his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, jumping into the crowded race just a day after GOP front-runner Donald Trump appeared in court on federal charges in Suarez's city.

The 45-year-old mayor, the only Hispanic candidate in the race, declared his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. He had teased an announcement, noting that he would be making a “big speech” Thursday at the Reagan Library in California.

Before Trump arrived at the courthouse Tuesday, Suarez toured the media encampment wearing a T-shirt with a police logo, as his city's police force had jurisdiction over the downtown area.

Eminem

Eminem’s daughter, Alaina Marie Scott has married her longtime love, Matt Moeller.

Her sister Hailie Jade Mathers was her bridesmaid.

Scott took to Instagram to reveal the news this week, sharing pictures from her big day.

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life,” Scott wrote. “In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

She also posted a video of herself getting ready for the ceremony.

“Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller,” she captioned it.

Robert Gottlieb

Robert Gottlieb, the inspired and eclectic literary editor whose brilliant career was launched with Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and continued for decades with such Pulitzer Prize-winning classics as Toni Morrison's “Beloved” and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker,” has died at age 92.

Gottlieb died Wednesday of natural causes at a New York hospital, Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group announced. Caro, who had worked for decades with Gottlieb on his Lyndon Johnson biographies and was featured with him last year in the documentary “Turn Every Page,” said in a statement that he had never worked with an editor so attuned to the writing process.

“From the day 52 years ago that we first looked at my pages together, Bob understood what I was trying to do and made it possible for me to take the time, and do the work, I needed to do,” Caro said in a statement.

