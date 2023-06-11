Delores Lowery remembers vividly the day in 2016 when she was working in a weaving plant near her home in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and the world around her seemed to go dim.

She turned to her co-workers. “And I asked, I said, ‘Why y’all got it so dark in here? They said, ‘Delores, it’s not dark in here.’ I said, ‘Yes, it is. It’s so dark in here.'”

She landed in the hospital. Her A1C level, which shows the average percentage of sugar in someone’s blood over the past few months, was 14%.

A reading of 6.5% or higher indicates diabetes.

Lowery’s home in Marlboro County is at the heart of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the “Diabetes Belt”: 644 mostly Southern counties where rates of the disease are high.

Of those counties, NPR found that more than half have high levels of medical debt. That means at least 1 in 5 people have medical debt in collections.

That’s much higher than the national rate, which is 13%, according to the Urban Institute, a social-policy nonprofit. In Marlboro County, 37% of people have medical debt in collections.

NPR measured the overlap of Diabetes Belt counties and high medical debt counties by merging the institute’s medical debt database with the CDC’s list of Diabetes Belt counties.

Urban Institute economist Breno Braga said medical debt, like diabetes, is concentrated in the South.

“The single most important predictor of a county’s medical debt is the prevalence of chronic conditions. So it’s basically the share of the population that has disease, such as diabetes, hypertension, and other types,” he said.

That finding is from an analysis conducted by the Urban Institute for KFF Health News and NPR as part of an investigation into medical debt published last year. The investigation found, among other things, that 100 million people in the U.S. have some kind of health care debt, a burden that can be devastating for people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer.

The years since Lowery's diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes have been extremely difficult.

In 2017, she came home one day to find her daughter, Ella Shantrica stabbed to death. The body of her granddaughter, 8-year-old Iyana, was found 12 days later in a nearby creek. In February, a man was convicted in the killings and sentenced to life in prison.

Lowery credits her church’s pastor with helping her go back to the single-family home in Bennettsville, which she shares with grandson Tyreon, a teenager on the autism spectrum. Lowery said she is Tyreon’s sole caregiver.

Paying for diabetes care along with bills for food and housing has been a constant financial strain that put her in debt.

Many Americans are facing similar hardships. In addition to NPR’s findings, research from the American Diabetes Association said people with the disease have more than twice the medical expenses annually as those without the disease.

“Because diabetes is a chronic illness, there are always six-month appointments,” said Donna Dees, who lives in Georgia and was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2008. “Every six months, go to the doctor, you’ve got lab work. So that’s how the costs keep building up and building up.”

Dees built up thousands of dollars in medical debt and got help from RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit group that says it wiped out more than $8 billion in medical debt.

A drug that once helped Lowery, Ozempic, is now too costly for her. She was getting it delivered to her home but didn’t meet her copays, and the bills piled up as unpaid debt. Soon, the deliveries stopped.

She tried to renew the prescription at the local pharmacy. “I went to get it and the woman told me, ‘I don’t think you’re going to be able to afford this.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ She said, ‘Because it’s seven hundred and some dollars.'”

In Lowery’s hometown, others are struggling too. More than 1 in 3 residents of the surrounding county have medical debt in collections, and 1 in 3 live in poverty.

The area once hummed with manufacturing companies, restaurants and other amenities. Then, one by one, employers moved out. South Carolina as a whole has nearly 100,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than it did in 2000.

“Bennettsville used to be a more thriving community years ago,” said Lowery’s health care provider, nurse practitioner Pat Weaver. “With a lot of our plants leaving for, you know, overseas in the last 15-20 years really made a devastating impact. We used to have a hospital here and now we no longer have that. It is very poor.”

Weaver works for CareSouth, a nonprofit health center that has a federal government designation as a safety-net provider. She says that of the 3,300 appointments she takes each year, more than 90% of the people she treats have Type 2 diabetes.

Half the households in the city have an income of less than $32,000. Lower-income residents often can’t or don’t choose the kinds of healthy meals that would help them control their diabetes, she said.

“The fast foods don’t help at all, and a lot of people just eat it every day, and that’s a problem. It truly is,” Weaver said. “But we have programs to help them. We even have a program where we take patients to the grocery store and we teach them what to buy.”

The center has a sliding-fee scale based on ability to pay and an in-house pharmacy that uses a federal program to keep drug prices down.

The Urban Institute and others say a simple policy change could prevent others from getting to such a difficult stage in their disease and finances: Expand Medicaid. South Carolina is one of 10 states that declined to do so.

There’s evidence from other states that people became healthier and owed less money to medical providers after Medicaid expansion.

Breaking down racial disparities in diabetes prevalence Breaking down racial disparities in diabetes prevalence Diabetes rates in the US Regional disparities Disparities among Pacific Islanders Disparities in mortality