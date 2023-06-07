Lionel Messi is reportedly headed to the MLS in a deal with Inter Miami CF.
The soccer superstar, 35, has agreed to join the U.S. club in what would be his first time playing for a team outside of Europe, according to BBC Sport.
Keep scrolling for photos of Messi through the years
Neither Messi nor Inter Miami have made an official announcement.
PSG's Lionel Messi grimaces during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
Messi, whose contract with the French club Paris Saint-Germain F.C. ends this month, led his native Argentina to its third World Cup title in December.
Messi reportedly received a larger offer from the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Fellow European standout Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi club Al-Nassr FC this year.
The BBC’s report came hours after The Athletic cited multiple sources who referenced growing hope that Inter Miami would land Messi, with one adding his MLS debut would come July 21 against the Mexican club Cruz Azul.
PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
That source also told The Athletic that Messi’s decision would come down to Inter Miami and his former club Barcelona. A move to Saudi Arabi was “not under consideration,” the source said.
Adidas, with whom Messi has a $830 million contract, was also reportedly prepared to make an offer to help facilitate a U.S. move. Apple, meanwhile, has reportedly discussed with the MLS offering a revenue share from its streaming package to Messi.
Apple announced a four-part documentary series about Messi on Tuesday.
Messi racked up 474 goals and 191 assists across 17 seasons with Barcelona from 2004 to 2021. He’s scored 22 goals during his two-season stint with Paris S-G, which began in 2021.
He has represented Argentina in five World Cups, scoring 13 goals in 26 matches.
Messi would become the latest European star to suit up for an MLS club. David Beckham, a co-owner of Inter Miami, played for the LA Galaxy from 2007 to 2012 after more than two decades in Europe, including a lengthy stint with Manchester United F.C.
Beckham played his final season in 2013 with Paris S-G.
Photos: Lionel Messi through the years
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during a World Cup 2010 qualifying soccer match against Venezuela in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after scoring a goal against Arsenal during their Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 6, 2010. Messi scored four times as Barcelona beat Arsenal 4-1 to reach the Champions League semifinals for the third straight year. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentina, left, reacts after scoring against Real Madrid during their semifinal, 1st leg Champions League soccer match at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Barcelona's Cesc Fabregas, center back to camera, reacts with fellow team members Lionel Messi from Argentina, center top, Adriano Correia from Brazil, left, Sergio Busquets, right , after Fabregas scoring a goal against Valencia during their La Liga soccer match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2011. (AP Photo/ Alberto Saiz)
Alberto Saiz
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentina, reacts against Real Sociedad during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentina, reacts after scoring against Granada during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
MANU FERNANDEZ
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi from Argentina, front celebrates with his team mates after the final Copa del Rey soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Andres Kudacki
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Uruguay during a World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer match in Mendoza, Argentina, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia)
Eduardo Di Baia
Re Crop of XAG323-Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus Turin and FC Barcelona at the Olympic stadium in Berlin Saturday, June 6, 2015. Barcelona won the match 3-1. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Barcelona's Lionel Messi gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Cordoba and FC Barcelona at El Arcangel stadium in Cordoba, Spain, Saturday May 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Daniel Tejedor)
Daniel Tejedor
Argentina's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during a training session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 21, 2016. Argentina will face Chile on a World Cup qualifying soccer match in Santiago, Chile on March 24. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Argentina's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Paraguay at the Ester Roa Rebolledo Stadium in Concepcion, Chile, Tuesday, June 30, 2015. Argentina beat Paraguay 6-1 in the Copa America semifinals on Tuesday, setting up a final against host Chile.(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
Manchester City's Yaya Toure, right, attempts a tackle Barcelona's Lionel Messi during their Champions League Round of 16 soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Clint Hughes)
Clint Hughes
FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi his seen next to his four FIFA Men's World Player of the Year awards before a Copa del Rey match against Malaga at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013. Messi was named FIFA Men's World Player of the Year for a record-breaking fourth successive year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carpet to pose for photographers, after tying the knot in a civil ceremony in Rosario, Argentina, Friday, June 30, 2017. About 250 guests, including teammates and former teammates of the Barcelona star, attended the highly anticipated ceremony.(AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi holds up the Golden Shoe award, as the last season's leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league, prior of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Coruna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi from Argentina poses for the media after receiving his 5th Golden Boot award, in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec.18, 2018. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Joan Monfort
Barcelona's soccer player Lionel Messi looks his six golden balls during the Golden Ball award ceremony in Paris, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Napoli at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Joan Monfort
Teammates lift Argentina's Lionel Messi after beating Brazil 1-0 during the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
Argentina's Lionel Messi kneels at the end of the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bruna Prado
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from penalty spot during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Argentina's Lionel Messi runs during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
CORRECTS SPELLING Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of the fans after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Argentina's Lionel Messi smiles after receiving the Best FIFA Men's player award during the ceremony of the Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris, France, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
Teammates lift up Argentina's Lionel Messi during a celebration ceremony for the World Cup winners after an international friendly soccer match against Panama in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Gustavo Garello
Argentina's soccer star Lionel Messi holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy next to a statue of himself during a ceremony at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Asuncion, Monday, March 27, 2023. CONMEBOL authorities held a ceremony to honor the Argentine squad after they won the World Cup, prior to the draw for the group stage of Libertadores and Sudamericana tournaments. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit
nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!