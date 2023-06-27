James Crown, a billionaire businessman who held several leadership roles including board member of JPMorgan Chase, died Sunday in a racing crash in Colorado.
Crown, who also turned 70 on Sunday, died in the single-vehicle crash after colliding with an impact barrier at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado,
The Colorado Sun reported.
Jim Crown, here in 2016 in New York City, had died in a racing accident.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Among his many roles, Crown was chairman and CEO of his family business, the investment firm Henry Crown and Company. In addition to serving on the JPMorgan board, he was also a board director at General Dynamics. Crown had served on JPMorgan’s board since the early 1990s.
“We extend our deepest condolences to Jim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a statement. “Our thoughts are also with all of you who knew and loved Jim, as much as I did. He was an integral part of JPMorgan Chase and our lives, and his presence will be deeply missed.”
“The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown,” a family representative said in a statement to media. “The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”
Crown lived in Chicago but frequently traveled to Colorado, and he held additional positions at organizations in both states. He was a managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co., chair emeritus of the Aspen Institute and a trustee at three institutions: the Museum of Science and Industry, the Civic Committee and the University of Chicago. In 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Crown to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.
Local officials are currently investigating the crash.
“The official cause of death is pending autopsy although multiple blunt force trauma is evident. The manner is accident,” the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.
Forbes estimated the
Crown family’s wealth at $10.2 billion in 2020.
Crown is survived by his wife, four children and his parents.
President Joe Biden mourned Crown’s death, calling the businessman “a good man, a dear friend, and a great American.”
“Jim lived a great Chicago story – one that tied our nation’s industrious past to an ever-hopeful future. He grew up the great-grandson of a sweatshop worker whose son turned a construction-supply company into an empire. Throughout his own career as a business and civic leader, Jim continued to drive that legacy forward, bring out the best in his peers, and help shape the city he loved,” Biden wrote.
Crown attended the White House State Dinner last week honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Philanthropy 50: Here's a look at America’s top 50 donors of 2022
Philanthropy 50
As the ranks of America’s super wealthy grow, the roster of major philanthropists is expanding to include not-so-typical megadonors — among them, a professional clarinetist, a Ph.D. in meat science, and a lawyer who regularly argues before the U.S. Supreme Court.
These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at
philanthropy.com.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
1. Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder $5.1 billion Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
2. Michael Bloomberg
Founder of Bloomberg financial news company $1.7 billion Biggest gift: Various
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
3. Warren Buffett
Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway $758.8 million Biggest gift: $474.3 million to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation
AP Photo/Nati Harnik
4. Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos
President of Bezos Family Foundation (Jacklyn) and retired engineer (Miguel) $710.5 million Biggest gift: $710.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File
5. John and Laura Arnold
Retired hedge-fund manager (John, pictured) and former lawyer (Laura) $617 million Biggest gift: $617 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
6. Ruth DeYoung Kohler II
John Michael Kohler Arts Center director $440 million Biggest gift: $440 million to Ruth Foundation for the Arts
AP Photo/Morry Gash
7. Sergey Brin
Google co-founder $411.4 million Biggest gift: $274.3 million to Sergey Brin Family Foundation
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma
8. Denny Sanford
Banker $333 million Biggest gift: $150 million to University of California at San Diego
Amy Sussman/AP Images for Long Island University and National University System, File
9. Alice Clark
Businesswoman $321.8 million Biggest gift: $321.8 million to A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation
Photo: Relatives of A. James Clark and board members of the A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation present a donation to the University of Maryland.
AP Photo/Brian Witte
10. Harry and Linda Fath
Businessman and wife $275.3 million Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner City Schools Education Foundation, Notre Dame Law School, St. Xavier High School, Xavier University
In photo: A non-governmental hospital ship in Antwerp, Belgium, partially financed by Harry and Linda Fath.
Business Wire
11. Pierre and Pam Omidyar
Founder of eBay and wife (not pictured) $266 million Biggest gift: Various
AP Photo/Randi Lynn Beach, File
12. George Roberts
Co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts international investment firm $205 million Biggest gift: $140 million to Claremont McKenna College
By Sdkb - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=96025767
13. Leonard Lauder
Chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies $188.3 million Biggest gift: $125 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
14. Sobrato Family
Real estate developers $167.5 million Biggest gift: $164 million to Sobrato Family Foundation
Image by
Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
15. Audrey Steele Burnand
Former foundation director $165.8 million Biggest gift: $106 million to Hoag Hospital Foundation
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
16. John and Kathy Schreiber
Financier and wife $125 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Loyola University Chicago
By Paul R. Burley - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=105396642
17. Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder $122.2 million Biggest gift: Various
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
18. Irwin and Joan Jacobs
Qualcomm co-founder and wife (not pictured) $105.5 million Biggest gift: $75 million to Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego
By Dananderson at English Wikipedia - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19821374
19. Edward Avedisian
Clarinetist $104.8 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine
By John Phelan - Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17972050
20. Brian Chesky
Airbnb co-founder $103.3 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation
AP Photo/Eric Risberg
21. (tie) Gerry Lenfest
Lenfest Communications founder $100 million Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Museum of the American Revolution
AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File
21. (tie) Marvin Mann
Businessman $100 million Biggest gift: $100 million to Samford University
Image by
David Mark from Pixabay
21. (tie) John Paulson
Hedge fund founder $100 million Biggest gift: $100 million New York University
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
24. Craig Newmark
Craigslist founder $81 million Biggest gift: $81 million to Craig Newmark Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund
Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File
25. Stuart and Molly Sloan
Investor and wife $78 million Biggest gift: $78 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
By Ciar - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4282296
26. David Baldwin
Businessman $74.3 million Biggest gift: $12.7 million to Community Foundation Tampa Bay
Image by
Michelle Raponi from Pixabay
27. Anthony Wood
Roku founder $71.5 million Biggest gift: $48.2 million to WoodNext Philanthropies
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
28. Eric and Wendy Schmidt
Former Google CEO and wife $68.2 million Biggest gift: $47 million to Schmidt Ocean Institute
AP Photo/Ben Margot
29. Fred Smith
FedEx founder $65 million Biggest gift: $65 million to Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File
30. Richard and Melanie Lundquist
Real estate developers $62.8 million Biggest gift: $50 million to McPherson College
Image by
katiestep2 from Pixabay
31. Adrienne Arsht
Businesswoman $62.4 million Biggest gift: $25 million Atlantic Council
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
32. (tie) Marc and Lynne Benioff
Salesforce founder and wife $60 million Biggest gift: $60 million to University of California at Santa Barbara
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
32. (tie) Stewart and Judy Colton
Business owners $60 million Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
By Rehua - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16925542
34. Joseph Gebbia Jr.
Airbnb co-founder $58.6 million Biggest gift: $25 million to American Friends of the Ocean Cleanup
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File
35. Robert and Karen Hale
Granite Telecommunications co-founder and wife (left and center) $58.5 million Biggest gift: $52.3 million to Fox Rock Foundation
Business Wire
36. Tilman Fertitta
Restaurateur $55.5 million Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
37. Richard and Nancy Kinder
Businessman and wife $55.4 million Biggest gift: Kinder Foundation
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
38. (tie) Jon and Mindy Gray
Financier and wife $55 million Biggest gift: $55 million University of Pennsylvania
Image by
Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay
38. (tie) Roy and Diana Vagelos
Physician-scientist $55 million Biggest gift: $55 million to Barnard Colllege
By Benedetti24 at English Wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by MuZemike using CommonsHelper., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10576600
40. (tie) Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang
Nvidia Corporation founder $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to Oregon State University Foundation
AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying
40. (tie) Thomas Kline
Lawyer $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
40. (tie) Peter Paulsen
Real estate developer $50 million Biggest gift: $50 million to PeaceHealth
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File
43. John Metz and Ali Khan
Art collector and husband $46 million Biggest gift: $46 million to Miami University
By Mccartae - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17547032
44. Gordon and Joyce Davis
Businessman and wife $45.7 million Biggest gift: $44 million to Texas Tech University
By Michael Barera, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=118398042
45. Harriet Macomber
Investor $45 million Biggest gift: $45 million to Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines
Image by
James Hills from Pixabay
46. John Martinson
Investor $44.7 million Biggest gift: $25.4 million to Purdue University
Image by
David Mark from Pixabay
47. David and Kathleen LaCross
Businessman and wife $44 million Biggest gift: $44 million to University of Virginia Darden School of Business
By Workman - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3432165
48. Bastian Family
Farmers $41.3 million Biggest gift: $41.3 million to Utah State University
Image by
Nathan Blaylock from Pixabay
49. (tie) David Frederick and Sophia Lynn
Lawyer $40 million Biggest gift: $35 million to University of Oxford
Image by
Sara Price from Pixabay
49. (tie) Murry Gerber
Businessman $40 million Biggest gift: $40 million to Augustana College
By AlexiusHoratius - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9829991
