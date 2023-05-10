Take a look at trending topics for today, May 10:
14th Amendment
President Joe Biden and top congressional leadership will meet again on Friday after they emerged from their hour-long meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday with little to show that they're moving toward a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default that would have catastrophic economic consequences.
House Republicans want to attach spending reductions to a debt ceiling increase and have passed a debt limit plan that does just that. But Biden and congressional Democrats have insisted on passing a clean increase on the debt limit before addressing a framework for spending.
While leaders in the meeting indicated it wasn't discussed in the Oval Office, president told reporters that he is considering whether to invoke the 14th Amendment to declare the debt limit unconstitutional after Washington resolves the current debt limit issue. He suggested that litigation may take too long to make a difference in current negotiations.
Trump town hall
Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is pursuing a strategy of expanding his appeal by reaching out to audiences beyond friendly conservative media outlets, multiple advisers familiar with the strategy said, including a CNN town hall this week.
The town hall event in New Hampshire Wednesday evening, Trump's first appearance on CNN since the 2016 election, joins a list of other signs that Trump is adopting a more traditional campaign in his third run for the White House.
The former president has surrounded himself with a more organized, experienced team to complement his unconventional campaign style. He's also scaling back larger rallies, a Trump campaign trademark, for more intimate campaign settings and retail stops that allow the former president to engage with voters.
NFL schedule release
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.
The Jaguars will “host” the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Jaguars were set to play two designated home games in London in 2020 but the pandemic canceled those plans.
The NFL also announced dates for three other international games and released the opponents for a few other games, including the first Black Friday matchup.
Rep. George Santos
Heather Armstrong
CPI report
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, May 10
A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It's a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States. PBGVs, as they’re known for short, are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country in recent American Kennel Club rankings.About 2,500 dogs of 210 breeds vied for the trophy. Hundreds more competed in agility, obedience and other events.
President Joe Biden is blasting Republican demands for federal spending cuts as “devastating." He made his case in a campaign-style speech to voters in Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday. At the same time, lawmakers met in Washington to try to find a path forward to lifting the government’s borrowing limit and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default as soon as June 1. The president showed an increased willingness to discuss possible deficit savings, yet he said that any talks should occur without the risk of the federal government being unable to pay its bills.
President Joe Biden predicts the U.S.-Mexico border will be “chaotic for a while” when pandemic-related restrictions end. He spoke Tuesday as 550 active-duty troops began arriving at the border and migrants weighed whether or when to cross. The restrictions have been in place since 2020, and allowed U.S. officials to quickly return migrants over the border. They are ending later this week and the U.S. is putting into place a set of new policies that will clamp down on illegal crossings while offering migrants a legal path to the United States if they apply online through a government app, have a sponsor and pass background checks.
Former President Donald Trump is digging in on his lies about the 2020 election during a tense CNN town hall. He is also downplaying the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and has repeatedly insulted a woman in response to a civil jury’s finding this week that he was liable of sexually assaulting her. During the contentious back-and-forth Wednesday night in early-voting New Hampshire, Trump continued to insist the election had been “rigged,” even though state and federal election officials, his own campaign and White House aides, and numerous courts have rejected his allegations. Moderator Kaitlan Collins sometimes struggled to fact-check Trump's misstatements in real time.
The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry in its reporting, and said he's due compensation. The admission was made Wednesday in court filings outlining Mirror Group Newspapers' defense in one of Harry's three phone-hacking lawsuits. The admission of snooping concerned a 2004 article headlined “Sex on the beach with Harry.” The disclosure may only give the Duke of Sussex a tiny victory since the story in question isn't one of the nearly 150 that Harry alleges resulted from skulduggery. The seven-week trial that opened in London on Wednesday is Harry’s biggest test yet in his legal battle against the British media.
Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while Israel is pressing ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 23 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians. A state-run Egyptian TV station announced Wednesday that Egypt, a frequent mediator between the sides, had brokered a cease-fire. But the fighting only intensified and neither side showed any sign of backing down. It was the heaviest fighting between the sides in months. But in signs that both sides were trying to show restraint, Israel avoided attacks on the ruling Hamas militant group, targeting only the smaller and more militant Islamic Jihad faction. Hamas also appeared to stay on the sidelines.
Two days after eight people were killed when an SUV slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, information on the victims remains scarce. That has left relatives of missing people scrambling to locate loved ones and pleading for information. Police say 18 people were hit and 10 were critically injured. All the victims are said to be male, and several from Venezuela. But none of them have been officially named. Officials say formal identifications have been complicated by circumstances of the crash, including that many victims did not have official identification on them at the time. Authorities believe the driver lost control after running a red light Sunday and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant shelter.
Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy. Prices increased 0.4% from March to April, up from a 0.1% rise from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices climbed 4.9%, down slightly from March’s year-over-year increase. The April data provided some evidence of cooling inflation, a sign that sent stock prices higher in morning trading. Grocery prices fell for a second straight month. And the cost of many services, including airline fares and hotel rooms, plunged.
House Republicans have detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. The GOP has been facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations. Republicans say the smoking gun is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who allegedly received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania. Investigators have relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the whole investigation as “yet another political stunt.”
Louisiana lawmakers have advanced their own “Don’t Say Gay” bill The legislation passed Tuesday in the House 67-28. It now advances to the GOP-dominated Senate. The bill would broadly ban K-12 public school staff from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in school and during extracurricular activities “in a manner that deviates from state content standards or curricula developed or approved by the public school governing authority.” The bill would also require teachers to use a student’s name and pronouns that align with their sex assigned at birth. At least 30 proposals similar to Florida’s so-called “Don't Say Gay” law have been filed in 16 states since March.
There were no dedicated corrections officers watching the housing unit at a Philadelphia prison where two inmates escaped Sunday night, and there were no armed perimeter guards when they made it through a fence surrounding the prison yard, a correctional officers union official told The Associated Press Tuesday. Authorities are still searching for two inmates — one accused of killing four people — who were gone from a Philadelphia prison for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Prison officials say several headcounts conducted Sunday and Monday reportedly showed that all prisoners were accounted for.
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double after making up with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Michael Porter Jr. sank five 3-pointers to help the Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix 118-102 on Tuesday night in Game 5 to regain the series lead. Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Philadelphia beat Boston to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. A complete recap of Tuesday's action.
Joe Pavelski scored his sixth goal of the series as part of a four-goal second period for Dallas, and the Stars routed the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference semifinal series. Jordan Martinook had a goal and two assists and Carolina scored five times in the second period to rout New Jersey for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal. A complete recap of Tuesday's action.