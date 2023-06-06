RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were shot and killed outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday evening following the Huguenot High School graduation, locking down a large section of the VCU campus and prompting fresh outrage about gun violence in the community.

One of the men killed was an 18-year-old who was graduating on Tuesday afternoon, and the other was a 32-year-old man. Another five people also sustained gunshot wounds.

Richmond’s Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said a 19-year-old suspect is in custody and police, in consultation with Richmond prosecutors, expect to seek charges on two counts of second-degree murder, plus additional charges. Police detained another person with a firearm, but do not believe he was involved with the shooting, Edwards said.

Police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims, said Edwards, who said he was unsure whether the suspect is a student.

As for the other shooting victims, Edwards said a 31-year-old victim sustained a life-threatening wound.

Four others suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening: a 14-year-old boy, a 32-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old man.

A 9-year-old girl who was struck by a car in the resulting commotion was treated at the scene, released and later went to a local hospital. She did not sustain a life-threatening injury, Edwards said.

“At this time I’d like to just express my concerns and my sympathies for those who lost their lives today and those whose lives were forever changed by the events today,” said Edwards, who also thanked an array of local, state and federal law enforcement partners who also rushed to assist.

A gunman opened fire at 5:13 p.m. as Huguenot High School was ending its graduation ceremony and Thomas Jefferson High School was preparing to begin its commencement.

A panic erupted on Main Street as the shots went off. High school seniors dressed in their graduation robes ran from the scene, along with their friends and families who came to watch the ceremonies.

School Board member Jonathan Young, who was at the scene, said he saw “a lot of shock. A lot of people that injured themselves in the melee, the stampede … All running as fast as they can, no shoes, people tripping over themselves, falling on top of (one) other, crying and yelling.”

A woman who said she is related to one of the graduates said, “As soon as we got out there, we were trying to find my brother, and then all I heard was boom boom boom. They were shooting and we all ran.” She asked not to be identified.

VCU student Saadat Bahrami said he was on his way to the library when he heard gunshots.

“I heard these shots going off and I didn’t really think much of it,” Bahrami said. “And then I saw a bunch of cops racing down the road.”

“Honestly, I think it’s a wake up call,” Bahrami said. “And the fact that there’s no changes being done whatsoever anywhere across the nation that are making a profound effect…I think that just speaks about where the priorities lie in our government, and it’s really not for the safety of the people.”

Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, who was attending the graduation ceremonies, somberly pleaded with the community for an end to the violence.

“This is supposed to be a joyous day when our kids walk the stage and get their diploma, which is what they all did here for Huguenot today,” Kamras said. They “walked out the doors into their families’ and friends’ arms, taking pictures, and then this tragedy occurred.”

“I’m just tired of seeing people get shot and I beg of the entire community to stop – to just stop,” Kamras said.

He said the students can’t take it, “the teachers can’t take it, our families can’t take it anymore. I beg of you to stop.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said, “we are going to do everything we can to bring the individuals involved in this to justice.”

“This is tragic, but also traumatic because this is their graduation,” Stoney said at a press conference. “The question that comes to mind right now is: Is nothing sacred any longer?”

Following the news conference, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears addressed reporters and appeared to hold Richmond leaders accountable for stopping the violence. Democrats pushed back on Twitter, noting that Earle-Sears, a U.S. Marines veteran, had toted an assault-style rifle in an image she used in her 2021 campaign.

“The people that I represent are not safe – they’re not safe in this city, and we have to figure out why that is,” Earle-Sears said near the Altria Theater. “This is not about law-abiding gun owners, this is about gangs,” she said.

“Who is in charge – is that the mayor, is that the chief, who is that? I mean, let’s start naming names,” Earle-Sears said. “Because otherwise, if no one is accountable, if all we do is come in front of a camera… and keep talking about, ‘oh, this shouldn't happen, and that shouldn't happen.’ Well, you're the one in charge. You're the one responsible. So let's cut it.”

House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, tweeted in response: “This gaslighting and political pandering by a LT. GOVERNOR who LITERALLY campaigned holding a picture of an assault rifle is lecturing others on preventing gun violence. She runs out to the scene with no empathy for the victims just thinking of how to appeal to MAGA,” Scott said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement on Twitter: "My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward."

All Richmond Public Schools classes are canceled Wednesday, the division announced in an email to families on Tuesday evening. The school system said counselors are available.

“For someone to commit this evil heinous act to show zero regard for anyone.. that's just evil,” Young said. “And it's long overdue for everyone who resides here, irrespective of their position or title to call it what it is, and that's evil. If you commit evil acts, you need to pay the consequences."