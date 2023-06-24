For more than four decades, the U.S. government has been paying cities and states to move homeowners away from areas that are at high risk of severe flooding.
When a hurricane or major flooding event devastates an area, a neighborhood can send a request for the local or state government to buy the impacted land and give residents money to start over someplace else.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s buyout program is a form of so-called “managed retreat” – a long process that relocates people, businesses, homes and infrastructure to an area that’s safer from the impacts of climate change-fueled weather events. But until recently, little was known about where people ultimately moved and whether their new location actually reduced their flood risk.
new study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters — which coincides with a managed retreat conference unfolding in New York City this week — provides a clearer picture of these home buyouts.
Data from thousands of home buyouts shows people aren’t moving that far from their original homes — and often they are moving within the same floodplain. But overall, their risk of flooding decreased after the move, a nod to the program’s success. Researchers also found that race has played a role in who is moving and where they’re relocating to.
“As climate change and rising insurance costs increase the pressures to retreat from the coast and flooded areas, we need to pay more attention to where people are going,” James Elliott, a professor of sociology at Rice University and a co-author on the study, told CNN.
The findings “point to how the program plays out differently in different types of communities and neighborhoods across the country,” he said.
Water floods the Ocean Breeze neighborhood of New York City's Staten Island in 2012 after Superstorm Sandy.
John Moore/Getty Images
A program for ‘white flight’?
Using flood risk estimates, housing values, race and income data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and FEMA relocation data between 1990 and 2017, researchers from Rice University built a nationwide database to map out where nearly 10,000 Americans sold their flood-prone homes and where they moved.
They found people who have taken advantage of the FEMA buyouts typically did not move that far to reduce their risk, and usually stayed within the same floodplain.
On average, buyout participants reduced their future flood risk by up to 65%, Elliott said. The average driving distance between their former homes and their new ones was around seven miles, with almost 74% of homeowners remaining within 20 miles of their old, flood-damaged homes.
racially segmented, Elliot said. About 96% of homeowners who relocated from a predominantly white neighborhood ended up moving to another majority white community.
In contrast, residents of predominantly Black and Hispanic communities were far more likely to relocate to a new neighborhood with a different demographic: Only 48 percent of Black homeowners who go through the buyout moved to predominantly Black neighborhoods.
The study also found that buyout areas with predominantly white homeowners had a nearly 90% chance of flooding by 2050, while majority-Black buyout areas had a roughly 50% chance, suggesting that white residents tend to only participate in buyouts when flood risk is much more intense.
Though the data suggests that homeowners in white neighborhoods have a higher tolerance for flood risk, 80% of the people who took advantage of the FEMA program previously lived in majority-white neighborhoods. This could be because white communities “are more successful at winning the opportunity and money to participate” in the FEMA program, Elliott said.
Homes sit in ruin at the end of a bridge wrecked by flooding from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 in Mantoloking, New Jersey.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The home buyout program, which is the largest managed-retreat initiative in the country so far, is “disproportionately targeted toward whiter residential areas,” Elliott said.
“Communities of color and lower income areas just have fewer options to move nearby, so they are less likely to participate in the managed buyout,” Elliott said. In Houston, he found in a previous study that most of the people participating in buyouts in racially diverse communities tend to be white homeowners.
“It’s sort of the last wave of white flight in those neighborhoods,” he added. And when “flood risks come, the final white residents begin to pull up stakes through the buyout program and move further out.”
Alexander de Sherbinin, a senior research scientist at the Columbia Climate School and deputy manager of NASA’s Socioeconomic Data and Applications Center, said it’s not clear from the study that white homeowners are reluctant to move to racially diverse neighborhoods, and noted that there is evidence to the contrary.
De Sherbinin pointed out that there is a process of “climate gentrification” playing out in areas that have experienced climate disasters, “whereby more affluent households are moving into ethnically diverse neighborhoods that are less at risk of flooding, and are even displacing local residents.”
Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood as an example of this phenomenon, where higher ground helps protect the neighborhood from sea level rise and higher storm surges.
“The research findings make sense in one regard, which is that whiter, more affluent neighborhoods are more likely to have the insurance coverage and resources to stay in place, despite rising risks,” de Sherbinin told CNN. “In other words, they’re able to rebuild, and possibly accommodate risks by raising their houses above flood lines.”
climate crisis advances, more homeowners and businesses will be forced to relocate, adding stress and vulnerability to new regions. Previous research has shown that climate migration will become more likely as the planet warms and people seek places they consider safer and more stable.
“We really need to think about how people relocate locally, what the options are, and how the ongoing racial segregation, especially in urban environments, is affecting those local retreats and people’s decisions and abilities not to retreat, because all we see are the people who actually say yes to the program,” Elliott said.
“That’s the classic thing with climate change — it’s not about ‘if’ people have to move from these places, but ‘when and how’.”
How the flood risk has changed in your state, according to FEMA
property flood risk, the Federal Emergency Management Administration modified the methodology used in its National Flood Insurance Program evaluations for the first time in 50 years.
Changes in climatic and urban conditions required a rigorous review of the variables taken into account to accurately determine how vulnerable a property is to flood risk. The new costs of insurance policies generated by the national flood insurance system now depend on the results of the latest study,
Risk Rating 2.0.
Potential threats have increased for 3.9 million properties out of the 5 million re-diagnosed. Consequently, the cost of insurance premiums was raised, much to the discontent of developers and property owners, especially those in waterfront cities.
The previous methodology tended to overlook the replacement value of any given property, which
resulted in inequity for lower-value homes that lay within the same flood plain as higher-value homes. This inequity equated all properties on equal footing for flood risk, with no consideration of the actual value loss for each property, which forced the owners of lower-value homes to purchase insurance packages more costly than was necessary. The new approach now factors in the individual risk for each property or home, which in turn means more valuable—generally waterfront—properties will have their flood insurance premiums rise.
Despite the concern from many high-value homeowners, on a national scale, 86.4% of premiums went up just $10 or less. In 8.6% of cases, the fee increase was somewhere between $10 and $20, while in the remaining 5%, it surpassed the $20 margin. In contrast, the risk rate dropped for 1.2 million properties; as a result, so did the cost of premiums. The revised amount meant a discount of up to $100 for 70.5% of policyholders, while the remaining 29.5% were granted reductions of $50 or more.
Stacker dug into how flood insurance premiums will change across every state in the first year of Risk Rating 2.0's implementation. As of April 2022, all policies must follow the new ratings methodology. You may also like: U.S. cities with the dirtiest air
michelmond // Shutterstock
Alabama
52,648 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 11,217 properties with decreased risk
--- 28.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 71.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 41,431 properties with increased risk
--- 88.7% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.1% increasing over $20
Jens Lambert // Shutterstock
Alaska
2,250 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,932 properties with decreased risk
--- 26.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 73.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 318 properties with increased risk
--- 88.4% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.4% increasing over $20
Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock
Arizona
29,261 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,312 properties with decreased risk
--- 40.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 59.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,949 properties with increased risk
--- 91.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.6% increasing over $20
You Touch Pix of EuToch // Shutterstock
Arkansas
14,397 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,771 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,626 properties with increased risk
--- 84.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.9% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
California
214,829 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 57,541 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 157,288 properties with increased risk
--- 86.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.1% increasing over $20
Michael Vi // Shutterstock
Colorado
19,983 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 8,675 properties with decreased risk
--- 30.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 69.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 11,308 properties with increased risk
--- 84.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 7.1% increasing over $20
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
Connecticut
34,828 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 12,739 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 22,089 properties with increased risk
--- 73.7% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 14.3% increasing over $20
Kyle Lee // Shutterstock
Delaware
26,147 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 9,845 properties with decreased risk
--- 21.7% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 78.3% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 16,302 properties with increased risk
--- 83.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.5% increasing over $20
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
Florida
1.7M properties with reassessed flood risk
- 342,109 properties with decreased risk
--- 13.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 86.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1.4M properties with increased risk
--- 85.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Bilanol // Shutterstock
Georgia
81,998 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 19,929 properties with decreased risk
--- 31.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 68.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 62,069 properties with increased risk
--- 91.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.5% increasing over $20
Gus Valente // Shutterstock
Hawaii
61,382 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,924 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 53,458 properties with increased risk
--- 90.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.8% increasing over $20
Uheheu // Shutterstock
Idaho
5,645 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,580 properties with decreased risk
--- 37.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 62.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 4,065 properties with increased risk
--- 88.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.0% increasing over $20
Ric Schafer // Shutterstock
Illinois
37,677 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 15,714 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,963 properties with increased risk
--- 84.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.6% increasing over $20
Jon Rehg // Shutterstock
Indiana
20,081 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 9,162 properties with decreased risk
--- 48.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 51.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 10,919 properties with increased risk
--- 86.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.9% increasing over $20
Tony Campbell // Shutterstock
Iowa
12,637 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,670 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,967 properties with increased risk
--- 82.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.2% increasing over $20
Michael Rolands // Shutterstock
Kansas
9,565 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,630 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,935 properties with increased risk
--- 90.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.0% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.8% increasing over $20
KSwinicki // Shutterstock
Kentucky
19,361 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,523 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 58.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 13,838 properties with increased risk
--- 76.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 14.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.0% increasing over $20
Brymer // Shutterstock
Louisiana
495,923 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 101,171 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 394,752 properties with increased risk
--- 87.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.3% increasing over $20
ccpixx photography // Shutterstock
Maine
7,746 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,605 properties with decreased risk
--- 35.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 64.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,141 properties with increased risk
--- 76.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 13.3% increasing over $20
Arthur Villator // Shutterstock
Maryland
64,942 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 39,903 properties with decreased risk
--- 14.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 85.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 25,039 properties with increased risk
--- 92.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.4% increasing over $20
Jeramey Lende // Shutterstock
Massachusetts
58,501 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 22,594 properties with decreased risk
--- 45.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 35,907 properties with increased risk
--- 80.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 9.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.3% increasing over $20
Keith J Finks // Shutterstock
Michigan
20,481 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 11,120 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.7% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.3% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,361 properties with increased risk
--- 90.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.1% increasing over $20
Pbd1950 // Shutterstock
Minnesota
10,541 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,093 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,448 properties with increased risk
--- 90.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 5.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.9% increasing over $20
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Mississippi
61,317 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 10,047 properties with decreased risk
--- 40.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 59.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 51,270 properties with increased risk
--- 87.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock
Missouri
19,706 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,839 properties with decreased risk
--- 45.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 54.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 13,867 properties with increased risk
--- 77.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 12.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.4% increasing over $20
Gino Santa Maria // Shutterstock
Montana
4,339 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,617 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.2% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,722 properties with increased risk
--- 92.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.9% increasing over $20
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Nebraska
9,129 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,964 properties with decreased risk
--- 50.1% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 49.9% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,165 properties with increased risk
--- 80.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 11.7% increasing over $20
robert2001 // Shutterstock
Nevada
10,586 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,196 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 8,390 properties with increased risk
--- 93.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 3.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.3% increasing over $20
Jeffrey J Coleman // Shutterstock
New Hampshire
7,747 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,675 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 5,072 properties with increased risk
--- 76.4% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.1% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
New Jersey
217,178 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 46,318 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 170,860 properties with increased risk
--- 80.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.6% increasing over $20
Tippman98x // Shutterstock
New Mexico
11,556 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 4,116 properties with decreased risk
--- 43.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 56.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,440 properties with increased risk
--- 86.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
gmeland // Shutterstock
New York
171,099 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 54,008 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 117,091 properties with increased risk
--- 80.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.3% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.6% increasing over $20
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
North Carolina
139,842 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 35,701 properties with decreased risk
--- 33.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 66.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 104,141 properties with increased risk
--- 88.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.1% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.7% increasing over $20
Jeremy Warner // Shutterstock
North Dakota
13,161 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,020 properties with decreased risk
--- 20.1% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 79.9% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 8,141 properties with increased risk
--- 96.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 2.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 1.5% increasing over $20
John Huntington // Shutterstock
Ohio
29,044 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 13,074 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 15,970 properties with increased risk
--- 83.0% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.4% increasing over $20
Bryan Busovicki // Shutterstock
Oklahoma
13,024 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,851 properties with decreased risk
--- 46.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 54.0% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 9,173 properties with increased risk
--- 86.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.8% increasing over $20
Nick Fox // Shutterstock
Oregon
24,850 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,511 properties with decreased risk
--- 39.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 60.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 17,339 properties with increased risk
--- 83.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.7% increasing over $20
Catherine Avilez // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania
51,555 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 15,572 properties with decreased risk
--- 47.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 52.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 35,983 properties with increased risk
--- 79.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.7% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 9.7% increasing over $20
Richard L. Bowman // Shutterstock
Puerto Rico
7,987 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 3,268 properties with decreased risk
--- 38.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 61.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 4,719 properties with increased risk
--- 95.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 1.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.3% increasing over $20
AFP // Getty Images
Rhode Island
12,001 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,520 properties with decreased risk
--- 50.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 49.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 6,481 properties with increased risk
--- 86.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.5% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.9% increasing over $20
Olga Enger // Shutterstock
South Carolina
208,559 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 53,213 properties with decreased risk
--- 24.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 75.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 155,346 properties with increased risk
--- 88.6% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.0% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
David AvRutick // Shutterstock
South Dakota
3,743 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,148 properties with decreased risk
--- 51.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 48.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,595 properties with increased risk
--- 86.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 7.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.1% increasing over $20
Kid Dog Travel // Shutterstock
Tennessee
27,507 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 7,581 properties with decreased risk
--- 37.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 62.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 19,926 properties with increased risk
--- 81.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 10.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 7.2% increasing over $20
LuckyTenn7 // Shutterstock
Texas
768,537 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 106,720 properties with decreased risk
--- 36.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 63.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 661,817 properties with increased risk
--- 91.8% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.9% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.2% increasing over $20
michelmond // Shutterstock
Utah
3,755 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,006 properties with decreased risk
--- 22.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 77.6% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1,749 properties with increased risk
--- 93.1% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 4.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 2.3% increasing over $20
VW Pics // Getty Images
Vermont
3,330 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,103 properties with decreased risk
--- 55.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 44.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 2,227 properties with increased risk
--- 74.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 13.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 11.3% increasing over $20
Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock
Virginia
104,781 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 46,811 properties with decreased risk
--- 23.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 76.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 57,970 properties with increased risk
--- 87.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 8.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.3% increasing over $20
Kyle J Little // Shutterstock
Washington
32,547 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 10,717 properties with decreased risk
--- 42.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 57.7% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 21,830 properties with increased risk
--- 81.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 11.8% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 6.4% increasing over $20
Terrence J Allison // Shutterstock
Washington D.C.
2,396 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 1,737 properties with decreased risk
--- 10.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 89.4% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 659 properties with increased risk
--- 88.3% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.4% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 5.3% increasing over $20
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
West Virginia
13,337 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 2,325 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 11,012 properties with increased risk
--- 72.2% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 17.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 10.2% increasing over $20
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
Wisconsin
12,949 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 5,669 properties with decreased risk
--- 44.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 55.1% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 7,280 properties with increased risk
--- 90.5% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.2% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 3.4% increasing over $20
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock
Wyoming
1,705 properties with reassessed flood risk
- 561 properties with decreased risk
--- 49.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more
--- 50.8% decreasing between $0 and $50
- 1,144 properties with increased risk
--- 88.9% of premiums increasing up to $10
--- 6.6% increasing between $10 and $20
--- 4.5% increasing over $20
Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock
