Elon Musk

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Elon Musk, requesting documents from the billionaire for the government's lawsuit alleging JPMorgan Chase benefited financially from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation.

The petition to serve the subpoena does not implicate Musk in any wrongdoing and merely indicates that he was a high-net-worth individual whom Epstein may have introduced to JPMorgan Chase.

The court filing from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York was posted Monday. The Virgin Islands' government issued the subpoena on April 28 but had difficulty obtaining an address for Musk to locate and serve him, even hiring an investigative firm.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.

The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson.

“There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time.

Three pitches earlier, Vondrak ejected New York manager Aaron Boone for arguing a low strike call to Judge. Boone came out of the dugout to vent at Vondrak and crew chief James Hoye.

Missing Illinois girl

For six years, loved ones – with the public’s help – searched for Kayla Unbehaun after she allegedly was abducted by her non-custodial mother in Illinois.

Now 15 years old, she has been found safe – over 600 miles away in North Carolina – and is now reunited with her father in Illinois, the Asheville Police Department’s Samantha Booth told CNN on Tuesday.

Kayla was 9 when she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun, from Chicago suburb South Elgin, Illinois, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.

Kayla’s father, Ryan Iserka, had won full custody of her in early 2017, with Unbehaun allowed supervised visits, he told CNN affiliate WBBM. But when Iserka went to pick up his daughter that July 5, he learned the pair never returned from a camping trip, WBBM reported the following year.

