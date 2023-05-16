Here's a look at some top stories from today, May 16:
Elon Musk
The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Elon Musk, requesting documents from the billionaire for the government's lawsuit alleging JPMorgan Chase benefited financially from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation.
The petition to serve the subpoena does not implicate Musk in any wrongdoing and merely indicates that he was a high-net-worth individual whom Epstein may have introduced to JPMorgan Chase.
The court filing from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York was posted Monday. The Virgin Islands' government issued the subpoena on April 28 but had difficulty obtaining an address for Musk to locate and serve him, even hiring an investigative firm.
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.
The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson.
“There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time.
Three pitches earlier, Vondrak ejected New York manager Aaron Boone for arguing a low strike call to Judge. Boone came out of the dugout to vent at Vondrak and crew chief James Hoye.
Missing Illinois girl
For six years, loved ones – with the public’s help – searched for Kayla Unbehaun after she allegedly was abducted by her non-custodial mother in Illinois.
Now 15 years old, she has been found safe – over 600 miles away in North Carolina – and is now reunited with her father in Illinois, the Asheville Police Department’s Samantha Booth told CNN on Tuesday.
Kayla was 9 when she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun, from Chicago suburb South Elgin, Illinois, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.
Kayla’s father, Ryan Iserka, had won full custody of her in early 2017, with Unbehaun allowed supervised visits, he told CNN affiliate WBBM. But when Iserka went to pick up his daughter that July 5, he learned the pair never returned from a camping trip, WBBM reported the following year.
Anna Nicole Smith
Debt meeting
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 16
Debt limit talks have entered an encouraging new phase as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have tapped top emissaries to negotiate a deal to avert an unprecedented national default. The president also cut his upcoming overseas trip short in hopes of closing out a deal before the end of the month. The fresh set of negotiators means that the scope of the discussions is now largely narrowed to what White House and McCarthy will agree to as part of a deal that would allow lawmakers to raise the debt limit in the coming days. The speaker said after a meeting with Biden and congressional leaders that a deal was “possible” by week’s end.
Ukrainian officials say air defenses thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv and shot down all missiles aimed at the capital with the help of Western-supplied weapons. The assault early Tuesday came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal. Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land. A Ukrainian official said Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density." An air force spokesperson says the bombardment across Ukraine included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war.
President Joe Biden marked Jewish American Heritage Month on Tuesday by highlighting his administration’s efforts to combat rising antisemitism, at a White House reception that featured performances from the stars of the Broadway revival of “Parade.” Biden told the crowd it was important to him personally to guard against the rise of “antisemitic bile” in the world, and in particular the U.S. He also reiterated how his decision to run for the White House in 2020 was shaped by a 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $11 billion investment on Tuesday to help bring affordable clean energy to rural communities throughout the country. Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a media briefing on Monday. Funding for these programs comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, which has generated hundreds of billions of dollars for renewable energy transition and environmental cleanup.
Bank execs blame panicked depositors for Silicon Valley, Signature failures, but senators blame them
Top executives at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank largely avoided taking responsibility for their banks’ dramatic failures at a Senate hearing Tuesday, instead using their time to assign blame to events they said were largely out of their control. The arguments got little traction with senators on both sides of the aisle. Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee criticized the executives for taking risky actions or missing obvious problems that directly led to the demise of their banks, while still accepting lucrative pay packages and bonuses, even in the days and weeks leading up to the failures.
Nebraska lawmakers are debating a plan that would tack on a proposed 12-week abortion ban to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care in transgender minors. The combination of the two highly contentious measures sets up what could be the most volatile debate of the session. Conservatives were stung last month when their bill to ban abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy failed by a single vote to break a filibuster, and the bill was declared done for the session. But last week, conservatives sought to resurrect the issue by crafting a proposal to ban abortion at 12 weeks and attaching it to the trans health bill.
Democrats’ narrow majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line with two special elections that will determine which party controls the chamber. One of Tuesday's contests is expected to swing Republicans’ way, but the other in Delaware County, in the Philadelphia suburbs, will be more competitive. The stakes are high: A Democratic victory in Delaware County would give first-term Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro at least one chamber to aid his agenda going into the final month of budget negotiations. The results could also affect a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights that legislative Republicans are one House vote away from putting before voters as a referendum.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state. The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief.
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman's Virginia office
U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and assaulted two of his workers. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a man is in custody and that the victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before before the attack that injured two women in his office — an outreach director and an intern working her first day on the job. He said he knew of no motive for the attack.
A prosecutor at the trial of actor Danny Masterson says he drugged women so he could rape them, then used his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences. Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson urged jurors during closing arguments at Masterson's trial Tuesday to find the former “That ’70s Show” star guilty of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. A mistrial came in Masterson’s first trial in December when jurors deadlocked on all three counts. Masterson's attorney told jurors that inconsistencies in the women's stories are essential to judging their credibility. He continues his closing argument later Tuesday.
The Cannes red carpet has sprung to life again with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp. The French Riviera movie pageant launched Tuesday and is shaping up to be a star-studded and potentially controversy-rife 76th edition. Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard. “Louis XV,” directed and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.
Draft Lottery day has arrived, and the NBA is about to learn which team will win the chance to select Victor Wembanyama next month. The lottery will be held Tuesday night in Chicago, where 14 teams will have a chance to win the No. 1 pick for the June 22 draft. Detroit, Houston and San Antonio all have the best chance of winning, at 14% apiece. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3, 19-year-old phenom from France who is wrapping up his third professional season there and has been the consensus top pick for months.