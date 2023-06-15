On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Damaging winds and tornadoes have toppled trees, damaged buildings and left tens of thousands without power as a powerful storm system crosses the South.

» Four environmental and conservation groups have endorsed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the annual Capital Dinner of the League of Conservation Voters.

» A group of migrants who arrived by bus in downtown Los Angeles were sent from Texas.

» Police in a seaside community on Mexico's Baja California peninsula say two Americans have been found dead in their hotel room.

» One of the longest-held inmates on Florida's death row is set to be executed Thursday evening for two 1984 slayings.

» The Southern Baptist Convention has refused to welcome Saddleback Church back into its fold. It has rejected an appeal by the California megachurch of its ejection for having women pastors. Southern Baptist church representatives at their annual meeting also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor.

» A full day of major league baseball action includes the battle of New York between the Mets and Yankees, the first place Braves took a pair of games in the Motor City and lots of late inning runs deciding games in both leagues, MLB suspends another pitcher for a sticky substance and the A's are one step closer to a move to Las Vegas.

» The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged after having raised it 10 straight times to combat high inflation. But in a surprise move, the Fed signaled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month.

» The Vatican spokesman says Pope Francis is expected to be released from the hospital “in the coming days.” He reported that Francis is recovering well, on schedule and without complications.

» Jurors in federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile arrests of two Black men in 2018 at a Philadelphia location.

» Two southwest Oklahoma police officers who fatally shot an unarmed Black man have been ordered by an arbitrator to be reinstated.

» A Detroit-area community has banned LGBTQ+ flags from publicly owned poles.

» An onscreen headline on Fox News Channel called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who sought to have his political rival arrested.

» After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.

» Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro won't say how long it'll take to get traffic flowing again, but he says union crews will work nonstop until Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is rebuilt.

» The autopsy report of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie concluded she died from complications of childbirth. Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32.

» Roger Payne, the scientist who spurred a worldwide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales could sing, has died. He was 88.