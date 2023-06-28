Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 28.

Madonna

Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post.

Titan sub debris

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible and is bringing the evidence back to the United States. The submersible imploded last week, killing all five people on board. The vessel was on a voyage see the wreck of the Titanic.

The return of the Titan debris to port in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded. Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier.

The U.S. Coast Guard said late Wednesday it had recovered debris and evidence from the sea floor and that included what it described as presumed human remains.

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's combination of power and pitching is unmatched by any player in baseball.

On Tuesday, the superstar from Japan used them to accomplish something that had not been done by an American League pitcher in nearly 60 years.

Ohtani hit two homers and struck out 10 Chicago batters in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-2 victory over the White Sox, adding another extraordinary performance in what has been one of his best months since coming to the majors in 2018.

“We’re seeing things every day that we’ve never seen before and you try not to take it for granted. I don’t think many of us do,” manager Phil Nevin said.

