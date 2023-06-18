Carrie Fisher fans haven’t seen the last of the “Star Wars” icon, whose last film “Wonderwell” is heading to theaters nearly a decade after her sudden death.
Vlad Marsavin’s fantasy flick, which the late “Postcards from the Edge” author finished filming just weeks before her 2016 death, will hit theaters in North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland next week, Deadline reports.
Carrie Fisher attends the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles on April 7, 2011.
Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” Marsavin told the outlet Wednesday. “From filming to screen it has taken us seven years.”
The film, which co-stars Rita Ora, was not just plagued by the “huge shock” of Fisher’s “very emotional” passing, but the budget-busting visual effects and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Now is the perfect time to share (Fisher’s) magical onscreen moments as Hazel,” said Marsavin, who confirmed the project will be dedicated to the beloved late multi-hyphenate.
“Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie,” recalled Marsavin.
Best known for starring as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, Fisher died at age 60 in December 2016, following a heart attack suffered on a flight.
Mark Hamill, from right, walks past characters from "Star Wars" including R2-D2, C-3PO, and a Stormtrooper, at a ceremony honoring the late actress Carrie Fisher with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 4, 2023.
Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
The limited theatrical release will kick off in stateside AMC theaters on June 23 before the film becomes available on digital platforms.
Fisher, whose parents were stars Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, is survived by only daughter Billie Lourd. The “Booksmart” actress has given birth to two children since her mother’s death.
Remembering Carrie Fisher of "Star Wars," 1956-2016
Jan. 2, 1957
Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, Jan. 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1958
Singer Eddie Fisher, out of the hospital in time for Father's Day, cuddles his two youngsters, four-month old Todd, left, and 19-month-old Carrie. Looking on is their equally famous mother, actress Debbie Reynolds. Eddie spent ten days in the hospital following an appendix flare-up. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Feb. 21, 1959
Debbie Reynolds holds her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress' studio, Feb. 21, 1959.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Feb. 27, 1959
From left, Carrie Fisher, 2; Todd Fisher, 1; and Debbie Reynolds visit on the set of "Say One For Me" on Feb. 27, 1959. Because Debbie had been away from her children so much, studio officials arranged to have the youngsters visit their mother during working hours.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Feb. 12, 1972
Actress Debbie Reynolds, left, and her daughter Carrie Fisher, 15, are en route to Madrid at Heathrow Airport in London, England, Feb. 12, 1972. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 2, 1973
Actress Carrie Fisher, 16, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, poses in New York City on May 2, 1973. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 2, 1973
Carrie Fisher at age 16 in New York on May 2, 1973.
Jerry Mosey
Jan. 13, 1977
Actress Joanne Woodward, and Carrie Fisher, 20, pose in London on Jan. 13, 1977, during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier's production of "Come Back, Little Sheba," by William Inge.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oct. 5, 1978
From left, "Star Wars" actors Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo; Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia; and Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays Oct. 5, 1978.
George Brich
Nov. 13, 1978
Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher chat Nov. 13, 1978, during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special “The Star Wars Holiday Special.”
George Brich
March 7, 1980
Actress Carrie Fisher, left, is joined by her mother Debbie Reynolds after she opened in New York in "Censored Scenes From King Kong," March 7, 1980.
STR
March 7, 1980
Carrie Fisher is flanked by her date Paul Simon, left, and Art Garfunkel, right, in New York, March 7, 1980, at a party for the cast of "Censored Scenes from King Kong." The party at Hisaes Restaurant marked the opening of the new musical, in which Fisher starred. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)
G. Paul Burnett
May 23, 1980
American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie "The Empire Strikes Back," sequel to the record-breaking "Star Wars" epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
Dave Caulkin
April 24, 1981
Carrie Fisher and Eddie Fisher chat at the Underground Disco in New York on April 24, 1981. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
March 11, 1982
Singer-composer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher leave the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City, March 11, 1982, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi.
Marty Lederhandler
Feb. 16, 1983
Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, chat at a party celebrating Reynolds' appearance in the Broadway play "The Woman of the Year" on Feb. 16, 1983.
Nancy Kaye
Aug. 11, 1988
Carrie Fisher gives her father Eddie Fisher a happy birthday kiss at Stringfellow's in New York, Aug. 11, 1988. The daughter threw her father the party in honor of his 60th birthday. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)
Frankie Ziths
Sept. 14, 1990
Actress and author Carrie Fisher is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sept. 14, 1990. (AP Photo/Julie Markes)
Julie Markes
Feb. 4, 1991
Debbie Reynolds, left, poses for pictures with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, right, and the award given to her at the fifth annual Gypsy Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 4, 1991.
Mark J. Terrill
Jan. 18, 1997
Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" with her friend Sharon Stone, right, Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles.
RENE MACURA
Jan. 18, 1997
Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles.
RENE MACURA
Feb. 9, 1997
Debbie Reynolds is hugged by her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage of the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 9, 1997.
RENE MACURA
March 6, 1997
Actresses Beverly D'Angelo, second from right, and Carrie Fisher second from left, talks with attendees during a gala benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California, Thursday, March 6, 1997. The hospital held the event to celebrate its 35th anniversary. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)
Rene Macura
June 1, 1997
Actress Tracey Ullman, right, gestures while Carrie Fisher looks on during the "Make 'Em Laugh" workshop Sunday, June 1, 1997 in Santa Monica, Calif. Ullman and Fisher talked about how to "Make 'Em Laugh" and were part of a seven person panel. The workshop was one of several at the weekend long Writer's Guild conference. (AP Photo/Chris Urso)
CHRIS URSO
June 18, 1997
Actors Gregory Peck and Carrie Fisher announce a fundraising program to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Los Angeles Public Library at a Los Angeles news conference, Wednesday, June 18, 1997.
Seanna O?Sullivan
April 15, 2000
Carrie Fisher, left, holds the Vanguard Award she presented to Elizabeth Taylor backstage at the 11th Annual GLADD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards held in the Century City section of Los Angeles, Saturday, April 15, 2000. AP Photo/Jill Connelly)
JILL CONNELLY
Feb. 26, 2001
Actress Carrie Fisher talks about her own mental health problem during a rally for mental health legislation in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 26, 2001, at the atrium of the Capitol. About 1000 people attended the rally to hear Fisher and four Indiana legislators speak to the crowd. (AP Photo/Seth Rossman)
SETH ROSSMAN
April 12, 2002
From left, actor Harrison Ford, actress Carrie Fisher, director Steven Spielberg and producer George Lucas chat at the BAFTA/LA 11th Annual Britannia Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2002. (AP Photo/Lucy Nicholson)
LUCY NICHOLSON
Aug. 19, 2003
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of "Chicago" in Beverly Hills, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly)
JILL CONNELLLY
Feb. 20, 2004
Author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book, "The Best Awful," at a promotional event in London, on Feb. 20, 2004.
JOHN D MCHUGH
Aug. 23, 2005
Actress Carrie Fisher arrives for the Los Angeles Premiere of "Undiscovered" Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2005, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
DANNY MOLOSHOK
Aug. 13, 2006
Actress Carrie Fisher poses for photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central's "Roast of William Shatner," Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006, in Los Angeles.
RENE MACURA
Feb. 27, 2007
Carrie Fisher, left, and her mother Debbie Reynolds arrive at Elizabeth Taylor's Diamond Jubilee birthday party at the Ritz Carlton Lake Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2007.
JANE KALINOWSKY
May 17, 2007
FILE - In this May 17, 2007 file photo, Carrie Fisher arrives to the Fox 2007 programming presentation in New York. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)
Stuart Ramson
Sept. 29, 2009
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher appears on the NBC "Today" television program in New York Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2009 to discuss "Wishful Drinking," her autobiographical solo show on Broadway. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
April 7, 2011
Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Sept. 10, 2011
Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
June 7, 2012
Carrie Fisher attends the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine at Sony Studios on June 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
Aug. 4, 2012
Carrie Fisher appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
John Shearer
Jan. 25, 2015
Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Nov. 14, 2015
Billie Catherine Lourd, left, and her mother, Carrie Fisher, arrive at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Dec. 16, 2015
Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
Jonathan Short
July 10, 2015
Carrie Fisher, from left, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
July 10, 2015
Carrie Fisher, left, and Harrison Ford kiss at the Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif., on July 10, 2015. Fisher revealed in an interview with People magazine published online on Nov. 15, 2016, that she had an affair with Ford during the filming of the 1977 film, "Star Wars."
Richard Shotwell
July 27, 2015
Carrie Fisher arrives at the LA premiere of "Vacation" held at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
June 29, 2016
Actress Carrie Fisher and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd pose for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'Absolutely Fabulous' in London on June 29, 2016. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Aug. 21, 2016
Carrie Fisher during Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Barry Brecheisen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!