Today is Thursday, June 29, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Smoky haze over US; Trump's waning GOP support; MLB's perfect game
Smoky haze over US; Trump's waning GOP support; MLB's perfect game; and more morning headlines.
Canadian officials say heavy rain in Quebec in recent days missed the places where wildfires are most active, and they expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer, as long as the fires continue. Smoke from the wildfires has lowered curtains of haze on broad swaths of Canada and the United States, pushing into southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and moving into parts of West Virginia. Canadian officials say it is the nation’s worst wildfire season ever. Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says smoke will drift across Quebec and Ontario over the next few days, and that air quality will deteriorate as a result.
Trump's GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Sixty percent of Republicans now have a favorable view of Trump. That number is down slightly from April, when 68% of Republicans said they had a favorable view of the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner. The poll found 38% of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Trump, up from 30% in April. The dip suggests some Republicans could be growing weary of Trump’s never-ending legal drama.
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics. It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — but none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year. Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors. The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee on Wednesday blocked portions of bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, handing down the rulings shortly before the statutes were set to go into effect. The ruling is similar to roadblocks that federal courts have thrown up against Republican-dominant states in their pursuit to prevent young people from receiving transgender health care. The judges blocked portions of the law that would have banned transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy. In the Tennessee case, the judge did not block a ban on gender-affirming surgeries for youth.
The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible. The announcement was made late Wednesday afternoon, hours after the Coast Guard said that debris from the submersible had arrived at a port in Newfoundland. The submersible imploded last week, killing all five people on board. Examining the wreckage is a key part of the investigation. The Coast Guard says the "presumed human remains” will be brought to the United States, where medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis.
France will deploy 40,000 police officers overnight to quell violence that engulfed cities and towns in the wake of a deadly police shooting, France’s interior minister said Thursday. Scores of police officers have been injured, according to ministers. The justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, gave a figure of 130 police officers injured. “All this has to stop,” the minister declared. He gave no details about the types and seriousness of the injuries. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who oversees the police, later gave a higher figure of 170 injured. He said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at posh Upper East Side penthouses and on West Coast decks gussied up with floral arrangements and flags in recent weeks. He has two more fundraisers in New York on Thursday that will close out an end-of-quarter campaign blitz his team believes will put him on strong financial footing for a contest they expect to set new spending records. While the first quarter is widely viewed as a benchmark of campaign strength, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul, Democratic mega-donor and co-chair of Biden’s campaign, said there is “no urgency right now” for Biden to raise or spend vast sums since he lacks a credible primary threat, and the election is 16 months away.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. Powell said Thursday that tougher regulations put in place following the 2007-2008 financial crisis have made large multinational banks much more resilient to widespread loan defaults. But Powell says the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks exposed different vulnerabilities that the Fed will likely address through new proposals. He didn't provide details, but other Fed officials have said banks should be required to hold more capital in reserve to guard against loan losses. That's likely to face resistance from the banking industry and some congressional Republicans.
Police have released video footage of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall. The edited body camera video was released Wednesday. It shows the officer grabbing his rifle and running towards gunfire at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6. He shot 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia about four minutes after the attack began. The video was released a day after a grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. Authorities say Garcia was an avowed white supremacist and had no criminal record. Police haven't established a motive for the attack.
Canadian police say a professor and two students have been stabbed during a class on “gender issues” at a university in the Canadian city of Waterloo and a suspect has been taken into custody. The wounds were non-life threatening, police said, adding the motive for the attack at the University of Waterloo was not immediately clear. The suspect was being questioned by investigators. Nick Manning, associate vice-president of communications for the university, identified the suspect as a member of “the university community” but declined to confirm the individual is a student. Manning said the stabbing occurred in Philosophy 202, which, according to the university website, focuses on “gender issues.”
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.” Manager Guy Oseary says the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He says the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery. Promoter Live Nation has confirmed the postponement of the tour, which had been set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. The manager says details about rescheduled dates will be shared soon.
The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft. The move should kick-start a hopeful new era for Chicago. Bedard is a highly skilled offensive forward who's drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Bedard is the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history. Chicago took Patrick Kane first in 2007 and he helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cup championships. Anaheim selected Sweden forward Leo Carlsson second, followed Columbus picking Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli. Russian forward Matvei Michkov had to wait until the seventh selection to be drafted by Philadelphia.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2004, Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks becomes the fourth pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts when he strikes out San Diego’s Jeff …
***