Canadian wildfires
Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States.
In Minnesota, a record 23rd air quality alert was issued Tuesday through late Wednesday night across much of the state, as smoky skies obscure the skylines of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
On Tuesday, Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an air quality alert for the entire state. Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources also issued an air quality advisory for the state.
In Chicago — where the air quality has been categorized “unhealthy” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — officials are urging young people, older adults and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors.
Ryan Seacrest
The category? "Proper Name." The answer? Ryan Seacrest, who will become the new "Wheel of Fortune" host after Pat Sajak's retirement next year.
Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multiyear deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42. Sajak recently announced the upcoming 41st season would be his last on the show.
It's the latest hosting gig for Seacrest, the popular "American Idol" host who also now rings in the new year for many on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement.
Jimmie Johnson
Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.
Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.
Supreme Court
Grimace Shake
Russian revolt fallout; unauthorized vapes; LSU wins CWS; plus, more morning headlines.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus after his short-lived armed mutiny in Russia. The head of the mercenary group Wagner was exiled to Belarus as part of the deal that ended the weekend mutiny. Lukashenko said Tuesday that Prigozhin and some of his troops would be welcome to stay in Belarus for some time at their own expense. Meanwhile the Russian Defense Ministry says preparations are under way for Wagner to hand over its heavy weapons to the Russian military. Russian authorities say they've closed a criminal investigation into the uprising and are pressing no charges against Prigozhin or his troops after the negotiated deal.
FBI and Homeland Security ignored 'massive amount' of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says
A Senate committee's report says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report being released Tuesday says the agencies failed to warn of violence as some of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters planned the siege openly online. The report by the panel’s majority staff says the intelligence community has not entirely recalibrated to focus on the threats of domestic, rather than international, terrorism. It says government intelligence leaders “could not conceive” the Capitol would be overrun. The FBI and Homeland Security say they've implemented changes.
The number of different e-cigarette devices sold in the U.S. has nearly tripled to over 9,000, despite a three-year effort by the Food and Drug Administration to crack down on kid-friendly flavors. The rise in electronic cigarettes has been almost entirely driven by a wave of cheap, disposable devices imported from China. That's according to sales data obtained by The Associated Press. Most are sold in fruit and candy flavors that can appeal to teenagers. All are technically illegal, but they continue to flow into U.S. ports with little threat of retaliation. The trend underscores the FDA’s inability to control the tumultuous vaping market previously dominated by Juul and other reusable e-cigarettes.
The hush money case against former President Donald Trump appears headed back to a New York state court. A federal judge showed little inclination Tuesday to let Trump move the history-making prosecution to federal court. Trump’s lawyers argue that he was acting in his capacity as president when he hired and paid a personal attorney who orchestrated payouts to squelch allegations of extramarital sex. The payouts are at the heart of Manhattan prosecutors' case against Trump. He pleaded not guilty in state court in April to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide the hush money payouts.
A court appearance has been postponed for a Donald Trump valet charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back. A lawyer for valet Walt Nauta told a judge Nauta had been unable to find a Florida-based attorney and was stuck in New Jersey after his flight was canceled. The judge pushed Tuesday’s scheduled arraignment for Nauta back to July 6. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. The Republican former president pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
A suspect has been arrested in the weekend killings of a Boston-area husband and wife celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and the woman’s 97-year-old mother. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday evening that police took Christopher Ferguson into custody and charged him the killing of 73-year-old Gilda “Jill” D’Amore after an autopsy revealed she had died from a homicide. Additional charges were expected in the death of her husband, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, and mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino. The victims and suspect all live in the Boston suburb of Newton. The D'AMores and Arpino were killed in their home. Authorities say it appeared there was no relationship between them and the suspect.
Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the Stonewall Inn national monument to pay tribute to activists at the site of a watershed moment in the gay rights movement.And she is speaking out as state lawmakers around the U.S. have introduced or passed hundreds of bills this year that whittle away at LGBTQ+ rights. The vice president’s surprise visit to Stonewall in New York City on Monday comes just days ahead of the 54th anniversary of the police raid and the rebellion it sparked on June 28, 1969, as patrons and others fought back against officers and against a social order that kept gay life in the shadows.
Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed the notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court on Monday. A not-guilty plea was entered in the case on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday. The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus.
Five cases of malaria have been detected in the U.S. in the last two months. That marks the first time there’s been local spread in in 20 years. A health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says four cases were detected in Florida and one in Texas. Infected people can suffer fever, chills and flu-like illness. They also can develop severe complications and die if they are not treated. Health officials are warning doctors — especially in southern states — to be aware of the possibility of infection and think about how to access the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States.
LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals. LSU staved off elimination three times in bracket play and bounced back from a 24-4 loss in Game 2 to claim its seventh championship. That's second to Southern California's 12. The Tigers wiped out an early 2-0 deficit with a six-run second inning against Jac Caglianone and Cade Fisher.
Connor McDavid has won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century. McDavid fell one vote short of unanimous selection. McDavid also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as voted by his peers. The Edmonton Oilers’ captain led the league with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points. That’s the most points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. One voter out of 196 picked Boston’s David Pastrnak as MVP. San Jose's Erik Karlsson also became a three-time award winner, receiving the Norris Trophy as top defenseman.