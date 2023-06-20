Employees are suing Twitter over tens of millions of dollars in bonuses they say the social media company failed to pay despite promises it would.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco, claims that in the months leading up to billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company, executives including former finance chief Ned Segal “repeatedly” promised employees that 50% of their 2022 bonuses would be paid.

The lead plaintiff, Mark Schobinger, served as Twitter's senior director of compensation until last month. Lawyers for the plaintiff are seeking class action status on behalf of current and former Twitter employees. Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the bonuses Twitter owes are in the “tens of millions of dollars."

Twitter, which has disbanded its media relations team, did not respond to a message for comment other than with an automated reply. The company is facing multiple lawsuits from former employees as well as over unpaid rent and other unpaid bills.

Last week, the advocacy group GLAAD said Twitter was the worst social media platform at protecting LGBTQ+ users from hate speech and harassment, calling it “the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people" and the only one that saw its scores decline from last year — to 33% from 45% a year ago.

Elon Musk and Twitter: A timeline January 31: Musk begins building up his Twitter stake March 14: Musk's Twitter stake tops 5% March 24: Asking whether Twitter should change March 26: Musk reaches out to Jack Dorsey April 3: Twitter leadership meets to discuss Musk April 4: Surprise! Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder April 5: Musk agrees to join the board April 10: Just kidding. Musk ditches the board April 14: Musk offers to buy Twitter and 'unlock' its potential April 15: The poison pill April 21: Musk lines up $46.5 billion in financing April 25: Twitter agrees to sell itself to Elon Musk April 29: Musk cashes out billions in Tesla stock May 4: With a little help from his billionaire friends May 10: Musk says he would reinstate Trump's account May 6: Musk's lofty goals for Twitter, revealed May 12: A partial hiring freeze and executive departures May 13: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold' May 14: Oops. NDA problems? May 16: Poop emoji May 17: Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward.' Twitter disagrees