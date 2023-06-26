The union organizing Starbucks workers said Monday that a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle.
The strike will continue through this week and is expected disrupt operations at more than 150 stores, Starbucks Workers United said. The Seattle Roastery was closed all day Friday and was open for just five hours on Sunday instead of its usual 15, the union said.
Starbucks said the impact on its operations has been limited. On Monday, 120 stores were participating in the strike but only 13 of those were fully closed, the company said. In some cases, drive-thrus have remained open but cafes have closed, the company said.
Workers are protesting reports that some Starbucks stores banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays this year after backlash against companies like Target, where angry customers tipped over Pride displays and confronted workers. The union also says Starbucks officials have warned workers that unionizing could threaten their health benefits, including gender affirming care for transgender workers.
But Starbucks insists there has been no change of corporate policy around Pride displays or employee benefits. Starbucks extended full health care to same-sex partners in 1988 and added coverage for gender reassignment surgery in 2013.
In a letter to employees posted Friday on Starbucks’ website, CEO Laxman Narasimhan noted that a Pride flag is currently flying over the company’s Seattle headquarters, just as it has in past years.
“We want to be crystal clear: Starbucks has been and will continue to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community, and we will not waver in that commitment,” Narasimhan said. “As such, we strongly disapprove of any person or group, seeking to use our partners’ cultural and heritage celebrations to create harm or flagrantly advance misinformation for self-interested goals.”
The union responded on Twitter, saying: “Starbucks gives autonomy to local leaders to ‘find ways to celebrate.’ These leaders are the same ones issuing many of the Pride bans,” pointing to an article that Pride decor was banned from about 100 locations across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.
At least 319 of Starbucks’ 9,265 company-operated U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late 2021, while 76 stores have voted against unionizing, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Workers are seeking guaranteed minimum hours, gender-neutral store bathrooms and safety improvements, among other things.
Starbucks doesn’t support unionization, and the effort has been contentious. Earlier this month, the company agreed to settle an NLRB complaint that it improperly blocked unionized employees from working shifts at University of Washington football games. The company agreed to back pay for 10 workers and also said it would inform current employees in the Seattle area that it won’t interfere with their right to organize.
Workers went on strike twice late last year and again in March ahead of the company’s annual meeting. But the strikes don't appear to be impacting customer demand. Starbucks' U.S. same-store sales were up 12% in the quarter ending April 2.
This morning's top headlines: Russian revolt; LGBTQ+ Pride parades; BET Awards
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as traitors who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries lasted less than 24 hours and was the gravest threat yet to Putin’s authority. Putin praised the rank and file mercenaries for not letting the situation descend into bloodshed. Earlier in the day, the rebellion’s leader, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, defended his march on Moscow. He taunted Russia’s military, but said he hadn’t been seeking to stage a coup against Putin. Putin on Monday sought to project an image of stability and control after the gravest threat yet to his power.
LGBTQ+ revelers and allies are partying coast to coast for the grand crescendo of Pride Month. Thousands of people filled New York's Fifth Avenue in celebration, with parades and parties cascading across the country through Chicago, Houston, and on to San Francisco. Organizers went out of their way to spotlight the importance of non-binary and transgender activists as new laws targeting LGBTQ+ rights proliferate in statehouses. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Seattle are all hosting annual Pride parades. But while some people are whooping it up in celebration, many are mindful of the growing conservative countermovement to limit rights.
An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused a submersible to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage. Working closely together on the probe of the June 18 accident are investigators from the U.S., Canada, France and the United Kingdom. Evidence is being collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities. Chief U.S. Coast Guard investigator Capt. Jason Neubauer has not given a timeline for the investigation. The Coast Guard also hasn't indicated whether it will pursue sanctions. Neubauer says his primary goal is to make recommendations aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide.
Police in Missouri investigated two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning. They were called around 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. At least three people were found dead in a parking lot and near the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue. The police department said at least five others are thought to be injured after arriving at various hospitals. A police spokesperson said there was a large gathering near an auto mechanic shop at the intersection where people were shot. Arrests were not immediately made.
A jury will soon decide the fate of a Florida sheriff's deputy accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 Parkland school massacre. Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their closing arguments Monday in the trial of former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson. Prosecutors said Peterson fled to safety rather than go into the building where the 17 victims were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Peterson's attorney said he couldn't pinpoint the shooter's location because of the gunshots' echoes. Peterson is charged with child neglect and other counts. He is the first U.S. law enforcement ever charged with failing to act during a school shooting.
The 2023 BET Awards are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a performance-packed show that consistently felt like a party. Busta Rhymes took home the Lifetime Achievement Award with a star-studded tribute performance. The night’s biggest surprise was a rare public performance by Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, who did a rendition of “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last November. DJ Kid Capri walked the audience through rap classics honoring not just East and West rap but also the styles of Miami, Atlanta and Jamaica, live from Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character. The Spidey animated sequel -- starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales — reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide. “Spider-Verse” beat out “Elemental,” which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar’s worst three-day opening last week.
Ross Chastain held off Martin Truex Jr. and won the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. It's the third Cup Series victory for Chastain and his first since Talladega in April of last year. Chastain also gave Trackhouse Racing its first victory of the year at its home track. He led a race-high 100 laps, including the final 34. The 30-year-old had to weave by some slower traffic to hold off Truex by 0.789 seconds. Chastain clinched a playoff berth and celebrated with a burnout before smashing a watermelon. Denny Hamlin finished third, Chase Elliott was fourth and Kyle Larson was fifth.
Ruoning Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole and became the second woman from China to win a major, beating Yuka Saso by one shot in the Women’s PGA Championship. After Saso made birdie ahead of her on the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol to move into a tie for the lead, Yin found the rough with her tee shot, then hit her third shot into an ideal spot and curled in the right-to-left breaking putt, pumping her fist after it dropped. The 20-year-old Yin closed with a 4-under 67, finished at 8-under 276. She joined Shanshan Feng as Chinese winners of women's majors.