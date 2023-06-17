On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden spoke at a summit in Connecticut to mark the first anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre. Biden also used the moment to push for more robust action, including universal background checks and the banning of so-called “assault weapons.”

» The Justice Department issued a withering critique of Minneapolis police, alleging that they systematically discriminated against racial minorities, often violated constitutional rights and disregarded the safety of people in custody for years before George Floyd was killed.

» Daniel Ellsberg, the government analyst and whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, has died at 92. Ellsberg had announced in February that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer.

» A truck driver who spewed hatred of Jews has been convicted of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue on the Jewish Sabbath and fatally shooting 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die.

» A man has allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home.

» A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.”

» Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for a second social media video in which he flashed a gun.

» The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

» Worldwide temperatures briefly exceeded a key warming threshold earlier this month, drawing notice in the scientific community and prompting public chatter that climate change might be accelerating.

» A small but growing group of young teens are turning to drastic treatments to lose large amounts of weight, things like body-altering surgery and new drugs that rewire metabolism.