A bear was caught on video dangling from a second-story window of a Colorado home before climbing inside and helping itself to some of the family's snacks.

The video was captured outside a home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

According to KABC7, nobody was home at the time but a homeowner said the bear helped itself to pork chops and snacks before leaving through a window on the ground level.

CNN has reached out to Colorado Fish and Wildlife for additional information.