John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks cleared significant salary cap space on Monday by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Collins, who was the subject of trade speculation during the offseason and again leading up to last week's NBA draft, finally was dealt to Utah, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6.
The trade was first reported by ESPN.
Collins, 25, was a first-round pick in 2017 and scored in double figures in each of his six seasons with Atlanta.
BET Awards
The 2023 BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a show packed with spectacular performances that consistently felt like a party.
Sunday's biggest surprise came when Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, performed “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last December.
“BET, do it for Take,” the duo shouted near the beginning of their set, as their backdrop switched from the image of a space shuttle to one of Takeoff pointing in the air.
Throughout the show, whether it was Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., Biz Markie or Pop Smoke, performers and emcee Kid Capri paid homage to late hip-hop stars, often by quickly highlighting a taste of their best-known hits.
Jesse Watters
Jesse Watters will fill the Fox News Channel time slot left vacant by the firing of Tucker Carlson, part of a dramatic revamp of the network's evening lineup announced on Monday.
Greg Gutfeld's late-night show that combines news and comedy will move up an hour to start at 10 p.m. Eastern, displacing Laura Ingraham. She'll shift to 7 p.m., the hour that Watters has occupied. Sean Hannity will stay in his 9 p.m. time slot, Fox said. The new lineup debuts on July 17.
The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson shortly after settling a defamation lawsuit with the voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems on the eve of trial. The case, which centered on the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election, exposed a trove of private messages sent between Fox hosts, including Hannity and Carlson, in which they criticized peers at the network.
College World Series
Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as traitors who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries lasted less than 24 hours and was the gravest threat yet to Putin’s authority. Putin praised the rank and file mercenaries for not letting the situation descend into bloodshed. Earlier in the day, the rebellion’s leader, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, defended his march on Moscow. He taunted Russia’s military, but said he hadn’t been seeking to stage a coup against Putin. Putin on Monday sought to project an image of stability and control after the gravest threat yet to his power.
LGBTQ+ revelers and allies are partying coast to coast for the grand crescendo of Pride Month. Thousands of people filled New York's Fifth Avenue in celebration, with parades and parties cascading across the country through Chicago, Houston, and on to San Francisco. Organizers went out of their way to spotlight the importance of non-binary and transgender activists as new laws targeting LGBTQ+ rights proliferate in statehouses. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Seattle are all hosting annual Pride parades. But while some people are whooping it up in celebration, many are mindful of the growing conservative countermovement to limit rights.
An international group of agencies is investigating what may have caused a submersible to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage. Working closely together on the probe of the June 18 accident are investigators from the U.S., Canada, France and the United Kingdom. Evidence is being collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities. Chief U.S. Coast Guard investigator Capt. Jason Neubauer has not given a timeline for the investigation. The Coast Guard also hasn't indicated whether it will pursue sanctions. Neubauer says his primary goal is to make recommendations aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide.
Police in Missouri investigated two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning. They were called around 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. At least three people were found dead in a parking lot and near the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue. The police department said at least five others are thought to be injured after arriving at various hospitals. A police spokesperson said there was a large gathering near an auto mechanic shop at the intersection where people were shot. Arrests were not immediately made.
A jury will soon decide the fate of a Florida sheriff's deputy accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 Parkland school massacre. Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their closing arguments Monday in the trial of former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson. Prosecutors said Peterson fled to safety rather than go into the building where the 17 victims were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Peterson's attorney said he couldn't pinpoint the shooter's location because of the gunshots' echoes. Peterson is charged with child neglect and other counts. He is the first U.S. law enforcement ever charged with failing to act during a school shooting.
The 2023 BET Awards are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a performance-packed show that consistently felt like a party. Busta Rhymes took home the Lifetime Achievement Award with a star-studded tribute performance. The night’s biggest surprise was a rare public performance by Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, who did a rendition of “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last November. DJ Kid Capri walked the audience through rap classics honoring not just East and West rap but also the styles of Miami, Atlanta and Jamaica, live from Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character. The Spidey animated sequel -- starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales — reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide. “Spider-Verse” beat out “Elemental,” which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar’s worst three-day opening last week.
Ross Chastain held off Martin Truex Jr. and won the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. It's the third Cup Series victory for Chastain and his first since Talladega in April of last year. Chastain also gave Trackhouse Racing its first victory of the year at its home track. He led a race-high 100 laps, including the final 34. The 30-year-old had to weave by some slower traffic to hold off Truex by 0.789 seconds. Chastain clinched a playoff berth and celebrated with a burnout before smashing a watermelon. Denny Hamlin finished third, Chase Elliott was fourth and Kyle Larson was fifth.
Ruoning Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole and became the second woman from China to win a major, beating Yuka Saso by one shot in the Women’s PGA Championship. After Saso made birdie ahead of her on the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol to move into a tie for the lead, Yin found the rough with her tee shot, then hit her third shot into an ideal spot and curled in the right-to-left breaking putt, pumping her fist after it dropped. The 20-year-old Yin closed with a 4-under 67, finished at 8-under 276. She joined Shanshan Feng as Chinese winners of women's majors.