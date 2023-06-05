Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 5.

Apple

Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.

After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro" — at the the company's annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design. The device will be capable to toggling between virtual reality, or VR, and augmented reality, or AR, which projects digital imagery while users still see can see objects in the real world.

“This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful personal technology," Cook told the crowd.

Matt Rife

If you're on social media at all, chances are you've seen comedian Matt Rife in action. The 27-year-old comic with 3.8 million Instagram followers has turned all those shares and clicks into his first-ever world tour.

He made the announcement in a social media video showing him in the middle of a tank-top-wearing workout session — no doubt a boon to his rabid female fanbase — and with the help of a magic genie lamp containing, well, Ashton Kutcher. "Thanks for rubbing me out," Kutcher says, to Rife's disgust.

"I have been summoned, and now it's time to grant you one wish," the That '70s Show veteran says, while reclining in a chair.

"Are you sure you're a genie, because you look more like Ashton Kutcher," Rife says, adding with a laugh, "Why would you want to do that?"

Dow Jones

U.S. stocks drifted lower Monday to start what could be a quiet stretch following their best week since March.

The S&P 500 lost 8.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,273.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 199.90, or 0.6%, to 33,562.86, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 11.34, or 0.1%, to 13,229.43.

The majority of stocks on Wall Street sank after a report showed growth fell short of economists' forecasts for businesses in the construction, accommodation and other U.S. services industries last month. It was still a fifth straight month of expansion, though.

It's the latest mixed reading for a U.S. economy that has defied forecasts for a recession but has begun to slow under the weight of higher interest rates.

