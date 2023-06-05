Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 5.
Apple
Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro" — at the the company's annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design. The device will be capable to toggling between virtual reality, or VR, and augmented reality, or AR, which projects digital imagery while users still see can see objects in the real world.
“This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful personal technology," Cook told the crowd.
People are also reading…
Get more info about it here:
Matt Rife
If you're on social media at all, chances are you've seen comedian Matt Rife in action. The 27-year-old comic with 3.8 million Instagram followers has turned all those shares and clicks into his first-ever world tour.
He made the announcement in a social media video showing him in the middle of a tank-top-wearing workout session — no doubt a boon to his rabid female fanbase — and with the help of a magic genie lamp containing, well, Ashton Kutcher. "Thanks for rubbing me out," Kutcher says, to Rife's disgust.
"I have been summoned, and now it's time to grant you one wish," the That '70s Show veteran says, while reclining in a chair.
"Are you sure you're a genie, because you look more like Ashton Kutcher," Rife says, adding with a laugh, "Why would you want to do that?"
Find out more about it here:
Dow Jones
U.S. stocks drifted lower Monday to start what could be a quiet stretch following their best week since March.
The S&P 500 lost 8.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,273.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 199.90, or 0.6%, to 33,562.86, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 11.34, or 0.1%, to 13,229.43.
The majority of stocks on Wall Street sank after a report showed growth fell short of economists' forecasts for businesses in the construction, accommodation and other U.S. services industries last month. It was still a fifth straight month of expansion, though.
It's the latest mixed reading for a U.S. economy that has defied forecasts for a recession but has begun to slow under the weight of higher interest rates.
Read the rest here:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Plane crash near D.C.
Miami Heat
This morning's top headlines: Monday, June 5
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region. Hours later, police said rescuers had reached the crash site and found no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m.
Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump. There were rumors Todd's time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned last year. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be. Welker will be the first Black moderator of “Meet the Press” and the first woman since Martha Rountree left in 1953.
Ukrainian forces are making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day in what may be the start of a counteroffensive. Russian officials seem to be trying to portray the Ukrainian attacks as the start of the counteroffensive. They said that Russian forces have foiled at least one assault. While not explicitly confirming such a large-scale effort, Kyiv authorities say their forces are indeed increasing offensive operations and making gains. But they suggest some of the Russian announcements are misinformation.
The Biden administration is handing out more than $570 million in grants to help eliminate railroad crossings in 32 states just as the industry is increasingly relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs. The grants announced Monday will help eliminate more than three dozen crossings that delay traffic and sometimes keep first responders from where help is desperately needed. There have been examples of ambulance delays resulting in a death and homes burning down while firefighters wait at a blocked crossing. In addition, roughly 2,000 collisions are reported at railroad crossings every year. Nearly 250 deaths were recorded last year in those car-train crashes.
China has tightened access to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on the anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests. In Hong Kong, which had been the last Chinese-controlled territory to hold commemorations, police detained 32 people on Saturday and Sunday. Many of them were brought away around Victoria Park. The large public space used to be the scene of an annual candlelight gathering to remember the hundreds or thousands killed when army tanks and infantry descended on central Beijing on the night of June 3 and into the morning of June 4, 1989. Discussion of the events has long been suppressed in China and became increasingly off-limits in Hong Kong since a sweeping national security law was imposed in June 2020.
An Indian railway official says the derailment that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train. Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades. The railway official says the root cause of the crash was related to an error in the electronic signaling system. She said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest under one management in the world.
Prince Harry’s showdown with the publisher of the Daily Mirror has kicked off without him in court, and the judge was not happy. Harry’s lawyer said he wouldn't be available to testify following opening statements on Monday because he took a flight from Los Angeles on Sunday after the birthday of his 2-year-old daughter, Lilibet. The judge noted he'd directed Harry to be there for the first day of his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror. It’s the first of the Duke of Sussex's several lawsuits against the media to go to trial and one of three alleging tabloid publishers unlawfully snooped on him. Mirror Group Newspapers has denied the allegations.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original and showing the kind of movie-to-movie box-office growth that would be the envy of even the mightiest of Hollywood franchises. “Across the Spider-Verse” had been expected to open around $80 million. Instead, it turned out to be a box-office sensation, and the second largest domestic opening of 2023. Last week’s top film, the Walt Disney Co.’s live-action remake “The Little Mermaid,” slid to second with $40.6 million in it second weekend.
Gabe Vincent scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 21 and the Miami Heat evened up the NBA Finals by overcoming a monster effort from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 on Sunday night. Max Strus scored 14 and Duncan Robinson had 10 for the Heat, who had a big early lead, then got down by as many as 15 — before reclaiming the lead in the fourth. And even then, they had to dig deep to finish it off. Jokic was 16 of 28 from the floor, the last of those shots a 4-footer with 36 seconds left to get the Nuggets within three.
Kyle Busch held off Denny Hamlin through a series of late restarts to win the chaotic, caution-filled NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside of St. Louis in overtime Sunday. Bubba Wallace brought out the 11th and final yellow when his brake rotor let go with five laps remaining. Busch won a green-white-checkered shootout to the finish. There also were two red flags to go with a two-hour weather delay that caused the mid-afternoon race to finish in the twilight. Hamlin finished second while Joey Logano, the winner a year ago in the Cup Series debut at the track, got around Kyle Larson on the final lap to finish third. Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five ahead of Ryan Blaney, last week’s winner at Charlotte.