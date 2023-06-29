On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, as bad weather rakes the Northeast.

» Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana is blanketing more of the Southeast.

» Smoke from Canadian wildfires has lowered curtains of haze on broad swaths of Canada and the United States, pushing into southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and moving into parts of West Virginia.

» Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly.

» Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring.

» The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible.

» The White House says President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea.

» Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.”

» In sports: Yankees pitcher Domingo German joins one of the most exclusive clubs in baseball, the Astros rally late in St. Louis, the Brewers pull away late to beat the Mets, and Olympic champion Simone Biles plans to return to gymnastics. Also: The NBA released the full Collective Bargaining Agreement to its teams on Wednesday and Mets owner Steven Cohen is threatening his underperforming team with the prospect of a trade deadline selloff.