Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.
Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.
No other details, including when or where the baby was born, were released. The news was first reported by TMZ.
He is Pacino’s fourth child and first with Alfallah. Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.
Pacino and Alfallah — who previously dated rocker Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen — reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including “Billy Knight,” starring Pacino.
Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed last month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time.
But they’re not the only proud papas who welcomed new bundles of joy while being considered a more appropriate age for grandfatherhood. Jagger, late broadcaster Larry King and actor Clint Eastwood are among renowned celebrities who fathered newborns after the age of 65.
In a video obtained by the Daily Mail earlier this month, Pacino said it feels “really special” to becoming a dad again at the age of 83.
“It feels like it always will. It's very special, you know. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”
The Associated Press and Tribune News Service contributed to this report.