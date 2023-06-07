OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor last week in the violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud was arrested Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, who is white, was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault in the death of Ajike Owens, a Black mother of four, Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement.

Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the woman who fired through her front door and killed Owens in a case that put Florida's divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight.

In a video posted on Facebook late Tuesday night, the sheriff said this was not a stand your ground case but "simply a killing."

"Now many of you were struggling to understand why there was not an immediate arrest," the sheriff said. "The laws here in the state of Florida are clear. Now I may not like them. I may not agree with them. But however, those laws I will follow."

Jail records show Lorincz was booked, but did not list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. It wasn't immediately clear when she would make her first court appearance.

Deputies responding to a trespassing call Friday night found Owens with gunshot wounds.

The neighborhood of single-story duplexes and quadruplexes is in the rolling hills outside of Ocala. The area is known for its thoroughbred horse farms, which surround the working-class neighborhood.

Lorincz claimed she acted in self-defense and that Owens, 35, tried to break down her door before she fired the gun, the sheriff said. She also told investigators that Owens came after her in the past and previously attacked her.

Sheriff Woods said the investigation, which included eyewitness statements, established that Lorincz's actions were not justifiable under Florida law.

On Tuesday, about three dozen protesters, most of them Black, gathered outside the Marion County Judicial Center to demand the shooter's arrest. The chief prosecutor, State Attorney William Gladson, met with the protesters and urged patience while the investigation continues.

"If we are going to make a case we need as much time and as much evidence as possible," Gladson said. "I don't want to compromise any criminal investigation."

Earlier the sheriff said that because of the stand your ground law he couldn't make an arrest unless he could prove the shooter did not act in self-defense.

The sheriff said Owens was shot moments after going to Lorincz's apartment after she yelled had at Owens' children as they played in a grassy area outside nearby. He also said Lorincz threw a pair of skates that hit one of the children.

Before the confrontation, Lorincz was yelling racial slurs at the children, according to a statement from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Owens' family. He also represented Trayvon Martin's family in 2012, when the Black teenager was killed in a case that drew worldwide attention to the state's stand your ground law.

The sheriff's office hasn't confirmed there were slurs uttered or said whether race was a factor in the shooting.

In a statement late Tuesday, Crump said while Owens' family is "relieved" that an arrest has been made, they remain concerned it has taken this long because "archaic laws like Stand Your Ground exist"

Lauren Smith, 40, lives across the street from where the shooting happened. She was on her porch that day and saw one of Owens' young sons pacing, and yelling, "They shot my mama, they shot my mama."

She ran toward the house, and started chest compressions until a rescue crew arrived. She said there wasn't an altercation and that Owens didn't have a weapon.

"She was angry all the time that the children were playing out there," Smith said. "She would say nasty things to them. Just nasty."

Smith, who is white, described the neighborhood is family friendly.

The sheriff said that since January 2021, deputies responded at least a half-dozen calls in connection with what police described as feuding between Owens and Lorincz.

"There was a lot of aggressiveness from both of them, back and forth," the sheriff said Lorincz told investigators. "Whether it be banging on the doors, banging on the walls and threats being made. And then at that moment is when Ms. Owens was shot through the door."

"I'm absolutely heartbroken," said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She described the killing as "so senseless."

"We've seen this again and again across this country," she said, adding that "it's really because of lax gun laws and a culture of shoot first."

Ferrell-Zabala said stand your ground cases are deemed justifiable five times more frequently when a white shooter kills a Black victim.

At a vigil Monday in Ocala, Owens' mother, Pamela Dias, said that she was seeking justice for her daughter and her grandchildren.

"My daughter, my grandchildren's mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her," Dias said. "She had no weapon. She posed no imminent threat to anyone."