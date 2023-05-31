Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Danny Masterson

“That '70s Show” star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.

Masterson's wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips, gasped when the verdict was read and wept as he was taken into custody, while a group of family and friends who sat stone-faced behind him throughout both trials.

The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after deliberating for seven days spread over two weeks. They could not reach a verdict on the third count, that alleged Masterson raped a longtime girlfriend. They had voted 8-4 in favor of conviction.

Roma vs Sevilla

Five months after scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup final, Gonzalo Montiel converted the clinching spot kick for Sevilla in the Europa League final Wednesday to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

It earned Sevilla a seventh title in the competition.

The Argentina international sent Roma goakeeper Rui Patrício the wrong way with his retaken penalty to seal a 4-1 win in the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time in Budapest, where Mourinho was aiming to maintain his record of having never lost a final in European competitions.

“I’ve won five finals and I lost this one, but I’m coming back home proud again,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italy. “The boys gave everything.”

Ted Lasso

Roy Kent cries. Nate Shelley apologizes. Rebecca Welton lets her anger go. Trent Crimm finishes his book. Keeley Jones embraces her strength. And the kind-to-a-fault but often lost Ted Lasso finally — after three seasons, but arguably after nearly a lifetime — figures out exactly where he needs to be.

Criticized by some for losing its way in its third season, “Ted Lasso” ended up exactly on brand — by taking a sharply drawn crew of characters who had lost their ways and gotten stuck, and freeing them from shackles that were often of their own making. “Can people change?” Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) wonders. The answer, after Wednesday, is a resounding "probably."

“Perfect is boring,” Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) says at one point in the season ( and likely series ) finale.

