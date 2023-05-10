Today is Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Let's get caught up.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It's a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States. PBGVs, as they’re known for short, are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country in recent American Kennel Club rankings.About 2,500 dogs of 210 breeds vied for the trophy. Hundreds more competed in agility, obedience and other events.
President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached. The Democratic president is fresh off a White House meeting with no serious breakthrough on the debt limit standoff. Biden will travel Wednesday to Valhalla, New York, to argue a measure passed by House GOP lawmakers that would lift the debt limit for about a year while curbing some federal spending would impose cuts for veterans care, educators and other domestic priorities. The area is represented by first-term Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district Biden won in 2020.
President Joe Biden predicts the U.S.-Mexico border will be “chaotic for a while” when pandemic-related restrictions end. He spoke Tuesday as 550 active-duty troops began arriving at the border and migrants weighed whether or when to cross. The restrictions have been in place since 2020, and allowed U.S. officials to quickly return migrants over the border. They are ending later this week and the U.S. is putting into place a set of new policies that will clamp down on illegal crossings while offering migrants a legal path to the United States if they apply online through a government app, have a sponsor and pass background checks.
Former President Donald Trump is returning to CNN’s airwaves, joining the network for a town hall in New Hampshire a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago. Wednesday's CNN event was announced last week and was expected to be notable because it'd be bringing together a network and a Republican candidate who've long sparred with each other. But the stakes raised considerably Tuesday after jurors in New York found Trump had sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll. The jury rejected Carroll's claim Trump raped her. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump denies Carroll's claims.
The publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror has acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry in its reporting, and said it warrants compensation. The admission was made Wednesday in court filings outlining Mirror Group Newspapers' defense. The group continued to deny that it hacked phones to intercept voicemail messages, and said that Harry and three less-well-known celebrities brought their claims beyond a time limit. But it acknowledged there was some evidence third parties were instructed to engage in other types of unlawful information gathering and was apologizing unreservedly for that.
Israeli authorities say Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have launched dozens of rockets into Israel. Wednesday’s launches, which set off air raid sirens as far away as the area of Tel Aviv, come a day after Israeli airstrikes killed three militant leaders and at least 10 civilians. Earlier in the day, Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip, killing at least one Palestinian and pushing the region closer toward a new round of heavy fighting. Tuesday's strikes killed three senior Islamic Jihad militants and at least 10 civilians — most of them women and children. Palestinian militants have pledged to retaliate while Israel says it is prepared for a further escalation of hostilities.
Two days after eight people were killed when an SUV slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, information on the victims remains scarce. That has left relatives of missing people scrambling to locate loved ones and pleading for information. Police say 18 people were hit and 10 were critically injured. All the victims are said to be male, and several from Venezuela. But none of them have been officially named. Officials say formal identifications have been complicated by circumstances of the crash, including that many victims did not have official identification on them at the time. Authorities believe the driver lost control after running a red light Sunday and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant shelter.
Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, suggesting that rising costs could persist for months to come. Prices rose 0.4% from March to April, up from 0.1% from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices climbed 4.9%, down slightly from March’s year-over-year increase. The nation’s inflation rate has steadily cooled since peaking at 9.1% last June but remains far above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. The Fed is paying particular attention to so-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs and are regarded as a better gauge of longer-term inflation trends.
House Republicans are facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations. On Wednesday they plan to detail what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. The smoking gun, according to the GOP, is “thousands of pages” of recently obtained financial records that include more than 150 suspicious activity reports connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden, as well as a growing number of associates. These reports can be routine, but Republicans believe the records could potentially show an effort by the president and his family to trade off his name.
Louisiana lawmakers have advanced their own “Don’t Say Gay” bill The legislation passed Tuesday in the House 67-28. It now advances to the GOP-dominated Senate. The bill would broadly ban K-12 public school staff from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in school and during extracurricular activities “in a manner that deviates from state content standards or curricula developed or approved by the public school governing authority.” The bill would also require teachers to use a student’s name and pronouns that align with their sex assigned at birth. At least 30 proposals similar to Florida’s so-called “Don't Say Gay” law have been filed in 16 states since March.
There were no dedicated corrections officers watching the housing unit at a Philadelphia prison where two inmates escaped Sunday night, and there were no armed perimeter guards when they made it through a fence surrounding the prison yard, a correctional officers union official told The Associated Press Tuesday. Authorities are still searching for two inmates — one accused of killing four people — who were gone from a Philadelphia prison for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Prison officials say several headcounts conducted Sunday and Monday reportedly showed that all prisoners were accounted for.
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double after making up with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Michael Porter Jr. sank five 3-pointers to help the Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix 118-102 on Tuesday night in Game 5 to regain the series lead. Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Philadelphia beat Boston to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. A complete recap of Tuesday's action.
Joe Pavelski scored his sixth goal of the series as part of a four-goal second period for Dallas, and the Stars routed the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference semifinal series. Jordan Martinook had a goal and two assists and Carolina scored five times in the second period to rout New Jersey for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal. A complete recap of Tuesday's action.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
In 1970, Bobby Orr’s goal gives Boston its first Stanley Cup in 29 years. The Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 for a four-game sweep. See m…
