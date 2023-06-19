Rescuers responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk after a 33-year-old fell into the Grand Canyon.
From Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue/Facebook
A man fell 4,000 feet to his death from a popular tourist attraction walkway in the Grand Canyon, according to authorities in Arizona.
The man, only identified as a 33-year-old male, was on the Skywalk at Grand Canyon West before he went over the edge, plunging into the canyon below, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said
in a Facebook post.
On June 5, a technical rope rescue team responded to the Skywalk – a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out
over the canyon’s rim – after a report of someone going over the edge.
Two rope specialists “responded with (a) Kingman (Department of Public Safety) Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the post read. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the incident.
The man’s body was later transferred to the
Hualapai Nation, a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in northwestern Arizona, the sheriff’s office reported.
FILE - In this March 20, 2007 file photo, people walk on the Skywalk during the First Walk event at the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation at Grand Canyon West, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Located outside of Grand Canyon National Park in the Grand Canyon West area, the Skywalk is managed by the Hualapai Tribe, according to
the National Park Service. The Skywalk has seen more than 10 million visitors since 2007, according to the Grand Canyon West website.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Hualapai Nation Police Department did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for a comment.
Photos: Grand Canyon celebrates 100 years in 2019
Cautiously, George Bernard Shaw, the Irish playwright, peers over the edge of the Grand Canyon at Lipan Point, on the south rim in Grand Canyon, Arizona on March 9, 1936. President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation to create the park in 1919. (AP Photo)
AP
A hike through Matkatamiba enables hikers to get a close-up perspective of the powerful erosion that created the canyon in Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. This limestone slot canyon can be tricky to hike because of its narrowness and slippery stream, but gives a rewarding view of hundreds of layers of limestone. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
BRIAN WITTE
Indian Watchtower at Desert View, South Rim of the Grand Canyon of Arizona is shown in photo dated May 6, 1933. President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation to create the park in 1919. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The size of only ten square miles, Supai or Havasu Canyon, shown here on July 23, 1942, is one of America's most remote Indian reservations. The area west of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon is home to the Havasupai, who cultivate the land growing corn and fruit crops; as visible in the center of the picture. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
With the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2005. Grand Canyon National Park, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park in 2019, draws more than 6 million tourists a year. (AP Photo/Rick Hossman)
RICK HOSSMAN
A mule train winds its way down the Bright Angel trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. The Grand Canyon lures millions of people each year with its colorful landscape, immense size, and awe-inspiring geology. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins,File)
JEFF ROBBINS
Perched on a cliff in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, the Lookout Studio is shown in this January, 2001 photo. One of many buildings designed by Mary Colter in the early 20th century, the Lookout Studio was completed in 1914. While Colter's buildings are found throughout the canyon, including Phantom Ranch on the banks of the Colorado, most lie like pearls along the South Rim, within easy walking or driving distance of each other. (AP Photo/John Torigoe, File)
JOHN TORIGOE
This Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, shows the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona. In 2019, the Grand Canyon will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)
Brian Witte
Rafters take a break from the rapids at Redwall Cavern in Marble Canyon near Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2002. The popular spot along the river is about 33 miles from Lee's Ferry. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
BRIAN WITTE
Seen from the roof of the nearby Hopi House, the El Toval Lodge sits just feet from the edge of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, April 13, 2005, in Ariz. The Grand Canyon celebrates its 100th anniversary as a national park this year. (AP Photo/Jake Bacon)
JAKE BACON
This Aug. 31, 2002 file photo shows a group of visitors riding a pontoon raft through rapids in Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)
Brian Witte
The Kaibab Trail, running right to left in the center, at the Grand Canyon National Park is shown on Jan. 20, 2001. The Grand Canyon lures millions of people each year with its colorful landscape, immense size, and awe-inspiring geology. (AP Photo/Matt York)
MATT YORK
A crowd of tourists watch the rollout of the Skywalk on the Hualapai Indian Reservation in Grand Canyon West, Ariz., Wednesday, March 7, 2007. Organizers expect the Skywalk to become the main draw in a community of tribal attractions that includes a cowboy town, an Indian village, helicopter tours and Hummer rides through the outback. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Tourists visit the Hualapai Indian Reservation along the western end of the Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon National Park draws more than 6 million tourists a year and will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park in 2019. (AP Photo/Jake Bacon, File)
Jake Bacon
Charlie Nichols, 12, from St Louis, Mo., looks out of a window of a Grand Canyon Railway car as he waits to leave the Williams, Ariz. depot, for a trip to the Grand Canyon, March 25, 2001. The Grand Canyon Railway ran the first ever train to the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Sept. 17, 1901, in an effort to capitalize on Americans' growing fascination with one of the world's greatest natural wonders. (AP Photo/Jake Bacon)
JAKE BACON
Visitors gather at an outlook on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona in 2015. The Grand Canyon lures millions of people each year with its colorful landscape, immense size, and awe-inspiring geology. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Felicia Fonseca
A wrangler helping guide tourists riding mules in the Grand Canyon pauses to speak with another wrangler leading a train of mules used to carry supplies in the Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. Mules reign supreme here. This is especially true on the South Kaibab trail, where you'll see young mule packers leading a lumbering line of the creatures, all carrying full bags. Every day, supplies and souvenirs go down the South Rim. Trash comes up. And sometimes tourists get a ride. (AP Photo/Paul Davenport, File)
Paul Davenport
This photo shows a view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona in 2012. The Grand Canyon will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park in 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
This 2010 photo shows hikers on the South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. Grand Canyon National Park draws more than 6 million tourists a year, but most visit in summer and relatively few venture below the rim. But for the well-prepared who are relatively physically fit, hiking into the canyon is safe and offers an experience that's difficult to duplicate. (AP Photo/Carson Walker)
Carson Walker
This 2009 file photo shows a view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Ariz. The Grand Canyon, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park in 2019, lures millions of people each year with its colorful landscape, immense size, and awe-inspiring geology. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
A sole visitor looks into the South Rim of the Grand Canyon from Yaki Point, June 17, 1996. The Grand Canyon will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park in 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Troyanos)
SCOTT TROYANOS
In 2019, tourists look at and take photos of a snow-covered Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The Grand Canyon lures millions of people each year with its colorful landscape, immense size, and awe-inspiring geology. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)
Anna Johnson
This 2019 photo shows Lookout Studio in Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. The Grand Canyon will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park in 2019. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)
Anna Johnson
A tree frames a spectacular view of Arizona's Grand Canyon as seen from the Widforss Trail on the north rim in November of 1989. The Grand Canyon will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park in 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Killigrew)
BRIAN KILLIGREW
This 2019 photo shows Lookout Studio in Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. The Grand Canyon will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a national park in 2019. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)
Anna Johnson
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!