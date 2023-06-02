U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there can be no cease-fire in the war in Ukraine unless it is part of a “just and lasting” peace deal that includes Russia’s military withdrawal. Blinken said Friday that “a cease-fire that simply freezes current lines in place" and enables Russian President Vladimir Putin "to consolidate control over the territory he has seized, and rest, rearm, and re-attack — that is not a just and lasting peace.” Blinken said in a speech during a visit to Finland that Russia must also pay a share of Ukraine’s reconstruction and be held accountable for its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February last year.