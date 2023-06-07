Today is Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Two men were shot dead outside the Altria Theater near Monroe Park on Tuesday afternoon following a Richmond Public Schools graduation ceremony.
Police say two people have been killed and five more wounded in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital. Police also said Tuesday night that a 19-year-old is in custody and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The city’s interim police chief said the two who died were an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated, and a 36-year-old man. The names of the dead and the suspect were not immediately released. But police said they believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.
Pope Francis is going the hospital for surgery on his intestine, two years after he had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine. He left the Vatican shortly after 11 a.m. The Vatican said Francis, 86, would be put under general anesthesia and would be hospitalized for several days. Earlier Wednesday, the pontiff presided over his weekly general audience. The 86-year-old pope spent three days at the hospital in late March. Initially, the Vatican said he had gone in for scheduled tests, but the pontiff later revealed he had felt pain in his chest and was rushed to the hospital, where bronchitis was diagnosed. He was put on intravenous antibiotics and was released April 1, quipping that he was “still alive.”
Floodwaters from a collapsed dam are still rising in southern Ukraine. Hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes in a major emergency operation that has brought a dramatic new dimension to the war with Russia, now in its 16th month. Officials said the flood’s force was expected to slacken Wednesday following Tuesday’s breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and reservoir, which is one of the largest in the world. Even so, authorities said water levels were expected to rise by another meter (about 3 feet) over the following 20 hours. Some local residents spent the night on rooftops. Others, scrambling to flee the rising waters, were evacuated by buses and trains with the belongings they could carry.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is wasting no time going after Donald Trump while launching his presidential campaign. Christie is calling the former president and current Republican primary front-runner a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog” and arguing that he’s the only one who can stop him. Christie began his run with a town hall in New Hampshire Tuesday night. He ran for president and lost to Trump in 2016. The former governor and federal prosecutor went on to become a close off-and-on adviser before breaking with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, adding his name to the long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump’s early lead in the race. Burgum made the announcement in The Wall Street Journal and was expected to kicked off his campaign Wednesday in the city of Fargo. He is known to few outside North Dakota and Republican governor political circles and faces enormous odds. As evidence of his uphill challenge, he isn’t even the most notable candidate to announce a presidential campaign on Wednesday. Four hundred miles to the south, former Vice President Mike Pence was launching his White House bid in Iowa.
Federal prosecutors are using a grand jury in Florida as part of their investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach property. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The grand jury is in addition to a separate panel that has been meeting in Washington for months to consider charges against Trump over the retention of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and potential obstruction of government efforts to reclaim the records. A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith declined to comment.
Eleven House conservatives have staged a mini-revolt as part of the fallout from last week’s vote to lift the debt ceiling. They tanked GOP leadership’s efforts to proceed Tuesday on a mix of legislative priorities. The passage of the debt ceiling bill was hailed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other members of GOP leadership, but dozens of GOP lawmakers voted against the measure, saying it didn’t do enough to restrict spending. Their dissatisfaction about the process spilled over into votes Tuesday on a measure establishing the rules for debate on various GOP priorities, which are now stuck until the impasse is resolved.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid strained relations between Riyadh and Washington. Blinken’s trip to Saudi Arabia that began Tuesday is his second since becoming America’s top diplomat. It also comes after Saudi Arabia under Prince Mohammed has become more willing to disregard the U.S. in striking its own decisions. However, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations still rely on the U.S. to be the security guarantor for the region as tensions over Iran’s nuclear program spill over. Blinken will also meet with other Saudi officials, attend an anti-Islamic State meeting in Riyadh and meet with foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration says three dozen migrants whom the state flew from the southern border to California on private planes went willingly. The Tuesday comments by a spokeswoman from the Florida Division of Emergency Management dispute allegations by California officials that the individuals were coerced to travel under false pretenses. Two planes have arrived in Sacramento carrying asylum-seekers mostly from Colombia and Venezuela. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he's investigating whether any violations of criminal or civil law occurred. DeSantis has previously paid to relocate migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor last week in the violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud was arrested Tuesday. Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, who is white, was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault in the death of Ajike Owens, a Black mother of four. Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the white woman who fired through her front her door and killed a Black neighbor in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight.
Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will play at the French Open again. A year ago, they met in the final, and Swiatek won one of her three Grand Slam titles. On Wednesday, they face each other in the quarterfinals. Swiatek is seeded No. 1, and Gauff is No. 6. The day's other women's quarterfinal is No. 7 Ons Jabeur against No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia. The men's quarterfinals Wednesday will be Alexander Zverev against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Casper Ruud against Holger Rune at night. Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals Friday.
In 1993, ground was broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
In 2018, the Washington Capitals raise the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history after a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knigh…
