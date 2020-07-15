Mother of missing Davenport girl speaks out

DAVENPORT -- Aishia Lankford betrayed no emotion during Tuesday’s press briefing inside the Davenport Police Department’s conference room.
The mother of missing Davenport 10-year-old Breasia Terrell didn’t get a chance to make a comment. Lankford stood behind Police Chief Paul Sikorski and stared, wide-eyed, at the dark, blank lenses of the local media’s cameras pointed at the podium. She stood up straight, hands clasped behind her back. Breasia has not been seen for five days.
Maybe Lankford wanted the cameras to notice the shirt she wore, which featured the smiling face of her daughter emblazoned under the stark letters that spelled “Missing.” Maybe she was determined to not betray her frustration and exhaustion.
Hours before the press briefing Lankford called herself “empty.”
She made that statement after spending the better part of two hours standing in a hot parking lot at Scott County Courthouse speaking with a television reporter. Then she agreed to an interview with The Quad-City Times.
"I’m kind of trapped,” Lankford said. “I want to be out there, looking for my daughter. But I feel like I have to do this stuff with the TV people to make sure people see Breasia and know where to call.
“So I’m stuck. And a few people have asked me why I haven’t been at some of the searches, and I try to tell them about how much time it takes to do these things with media people.”
Lankford said social media — primarily Facebook — proved to be too difficult to handle.
“I shut my profile down,” she said. “So there were posts about my daughter and the search, and soon people were posting about me.
“All of the sudden the search for a little girl is stuff about whether I’m a good mom. And I admit, I fell in it at first. I shot back and defended myself. Then I realized none of this is about me. Even if people think I’m worthless, they should still care about what happens to Breasia.”
Lankford described other distractions and harassment. Psychics contacted her. Someone sent a note claiming to have Breasia and demanded money. There are constant rumors. She spent Monday night at a search scene while a number of people took to social media and proclaimed Breasia’s body had been found.
“How can you feel anything when a person tells you that your daughter is alive and an hour later you hear she’s dead?” Lankford said. “I can’t even tell you how it feels. And the whole time, you can’t think about how you feel anyways because your daughter’s still out there.”
Lankford returned to the idea of being “empty.” Through the first five days of Breasia’s disappearance, Lankford estimated she slept “about five hours.”
“I don’t sleep. I can’t really eat. I haven’t been hungry,” she said. “I feel empty. Like, just empty. People want to know why I’m not crying all the time. I have nothing. My daughter is gone and no one seems to know anything, and I have no idea how to feel. I have to have hope.”
Lankford believes Breasia is alive.
“When I close my eyes, I can see her face. I can hear her voice,” Lankford said. “I hear her calling out to me to come and find her.
“That’s why I believe she’s alive. I don’t know where she is. But I have to find her.”
Lankford visited Henry Earl Dinkins, who has been named a person of interest, while he sat in a Scott County jail cell Tuesday.
Davenport Police investigators believe Breasia’s last known whereabouts were in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street late last Thursday or early last Friday in the company of Dinkins. It is believed he was staying at an address on that block. Dinkins, 47, was charged Friday with a felony sex offender registration violation.
Lankford confirmed Dinkins asked for the meeting earlier this week. Dinkins is the father of her youngest son. She had a relationship with him “about eight years ago," she said.
“I was with (Dinkins) and then I found out about him. He was weird. And then he went to prison,” Lankford said Tuesday. “There have been a lot of rumors and a lot of things said on social media.
“Breasia was with her brother. And he was visiting his father. I never imagined I would be here talking about this.”
Lankford said she turned down Dinkins' first request to speak. Then she reconsidered.
“I figured it might help the police. I believe he knows something about what is happening with my daughter,” Lankford said. “I think my daughter is alive. And I think it’s just a matter of time before Dinkins is ready to crack and tell what he knows.
“That’s what I honestly believe.”
Lankford said Dinkins claimed his innocence and asked her, “Why did you drag me into this?”
“There is not much more I want to say about what I saw and heard while I was there,” Lankford said. “I just hope he will speak with the police and somehow we can find my daughter.”
It is not clear if Dinkins is receiving legal advice at this time.
Russell Dircks, the court-appointed attorney representing Henry Earl Dinkins, was the first person to say Dinkins was a person of interest in the case. In a court motion he asked to be removed from the case, noting his wife is a teacher and worked with Breasia and her family. A judge has not ruled on the motion.
According to the Davenport police, officers executed a search warrant Friday at an apartment at 2744 East 53rd Street in connection with a missing person investigation.
The missing person was not named. The sex offender registry listed Dinkins’ address as 743 Schmidt Road in Davenport, but detectives found his ID, clothing and other personal property in the 53rd Street apartment, according to a court affidavit.
Dinkins was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 1990 and police said he failed to register the location of his residence with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office within five days as required.
Anyone with information should contact Davenport Police Department (563) 326-7979.
