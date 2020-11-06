More than $60K in refunds issued to Waterloo customers for garbage services

WATERLOO — The city issued more than $60,000 in customer refunds over a two-year period, mostly to people who moved from their Waterloo homes without notifying the city.
The refunds are shown in records from Nov. 2, 2018 to Oct. 28, 2020, obtained by The Courier through an open records request. At least 1,200 of the refunds were issued to people who moved away and were still charged, city records show. Public Works division manager Randy Bennett said the majority of refunds are issued for that reason, but could not provide the specific proportion of refunds for vacated homes.
“We don’t actually quantify it that way,” Bennett said.
It is the responsibility of residents to notify Public Works or Water Works if they plan to move, allowing the utility to discontinue garbage services. Bennett said quarterly billing may cause customers to forget about the bill.
If people move from Waterloo, the city will issue checks for refunds, said city chief financial officer Michelle Weidner. People who stay in Waterloo get credit toward their existing Water Works accounts. Almost $46,000 in refunds were credited to continuing customers.
The median refund credit given by Water Works was $31.50, records show. The highest credits issued were nearly $140 for mischarges.
"Most of the time, it’s their inquiry to us,” Bennett said of customers who get refunds.
Almost $15,000 in refunds were issued in checks from the city for incorrectly charged garbage and yard waste collection fees. It is unclear whether any of these refunds were related to vacated properties. Bennett said these refunds are mostly for customers who switched cart sizes when they moved into new homes, wrongly paying more money for larger carts than the ones they used. People can request to have small, medium or large carts.
Bennett said utility employees can forget to ask people whether they are being charged for the correct size carts, and sometimes customers don’t immediately notice the difference.
“It could've been just human error,” Bennett said.
The median city check was a $329.35 customer refund. Records show that multiple customers received checks from the city for more than $1,000, and one received a refund of more than $4,500. The refunds were issued for garbage and yard waste services.
Bennett said some of the refunds are for residents who hired private haulers to collect their waste, but did not turn in required yearly paperwork to the city. They were then charged for city services they didn’t use.
He said some people got refunds for curbside services, a recently implemented bundle that charges residents $5 for both recycling and yard waste. Prior to its start in 2019, residents paid for recycling and yard waste services separately.
People who have questions about their garbage bills can contact the sanitation department at 319-291-4455.
“We’re always trying to do what’s right,” Bennett said.
Before being issued, the refunds are approved by the city's finance committee, which includes chair Sharon Juon, vice chair Patrick Morrissey and Margaret Klein. All three members serve on Waterloo City Council.
