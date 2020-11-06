More than $60K in refunds issued to Waterloo customers for garbage services

The median refund credit given by Water Works was $31.50, records show. The highest credits issued were nearly $140 for mischarges.

"Most of the time, it’s their inquiry to us,” Bennett said of customers who get refunds.

Almost $15,000 in refunds were issued in checks from the city for incorrectly charged garbage and yard waste collection fees. It is unclear whether any of these refunds were related to vacated properties. Bennett said these refunds are mostly for customers who switched cart sizes when they moved into new homes, wrongly paying more money for larger carts than the ones they used. People can request to have small, medium or large carts.

Bennett said utility employees can forget to ask people whether they are being charged for the correct size carts, and sometimes customers don’t immediately notice the difference.

“It could've been just human error,” Bennett said.

The median city check was a $329.35 customer refund. Records show that multiple customers received checks from the city for more than $1,000, and one received a refund of more than $4,500. The refunds were issued for garbage and yard waste services.