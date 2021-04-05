More than $150K for partial broadband design approved by Waterloo City Council

WATERLOO — A partial design of Waterloo’s proposed broadband network was unanimously approved Monday by City Council members.

The more than $150,000 agreement with consultant Magellan Advisors is expected to allow sewer and storm water pump stations to electronically monitor performance and alert city staff about emergencies. The effort is part of Waterloo’s broader plan to become a “smart city,” a goal previously outlined by Mayor Quentin Hart. The overall plan not only includes offering a municipal option for internet, phone and TV to residents, but also encompasses technology that allows city departments to collect data and communicate more easily.

The project approved Monday includes the design of 30% of the city’s broadband network, which would consist of up to 73 miles of underground conduit and fiber infrastructure.

Magellan is slated to design a data center and host workshops with Waterloo departments to coordinate the technology, according to company documents. The company is expected to complete the project in 60-90 days. Other phases of fiber network designs — including 60%, 90% and 100% thresholds — would be commissioned under separate agreements, according to city documents.