More than 150 emails reveal possible influences to Black Hawk County's failed mask mandate

WATERLOO — Months before COVID-19 reaches its peak, Waterloo and Cedar Falls institute face mask mandates. The county Board of Health unanimously endorses countywide mask guidelines.
But the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors fails to follow suit. A proposed countywide mask mandate does not pass at a Sept. 22 meeting.
Since then, more than 8,000 local residents have been infected with COVID-19. While masks do not completely prevent COVID-19 from spreading, dozens of scientific studies show that they significantly help prevent the spread.
Emails obtained by The Courier through an open records request show that county supervisors faced pressure from more than 150 residents and officials about the mandate. The messages include misinformation, threats to abandon county businesses and pleas for help. The emails, sent from Aug. 12 to Sept. 28, are from business owners, nurses, pharmacists, teachers, parents, students and more.
An Aug. 20 email from county supervisor Linda Laylin to Board of Health members shows that Laylin did not feel the mask mandate would allow for “good relationships” with urban and rural residents or businesses. She said a mandate would cause “more confusion in the community” and “more division and anger in the community.”
“While I know you don’t want this to be political for the Health Department, it is. Taking exception with the Governor makes it political,” Laylin wrote. “I can almost guaranty (sic) that the County mandating an ordinance would only be detrimental to our working relationships. I personally and professionally don’t want that to happen.”
Her email was sent before the Board of Health recommended the mask mandate, and nearly a month before the guidelines were considered by the Board of Supervisors. She said she struggled with how the county would justify the Board of Supervisors not aligning with recommendations by the Board of Health.
Laylin did not provide comment to The Courier about her statements.
Laylin, a Democratic incumbent, was facing re-election Nov. 3 alongside fellow Democratic supervisors Chris Schwartz and Tom Little. Schwartz was the sole official on the five-person Board of Supervisors who supported the mandate. They were all re-elected after the mandate failed.
“I knew that there would potentially be political hits for taking the position in support of the mask mandate, and that it would make me a target of the conspiracy theory right,” Schwartz said in an interview. “But I don’t care. People’s safety is people’s safety, and that’s my first job no matter what the political hits may be.”
Of the requested emails, Schwartz got 135 messages, Laylin received 136 messages and Little received 124. Of the officials not up for re-election, supervisor Craig White received 125 emails and supervisor Dan Trelka received 123, records show. The numbers include messages that were sent to several or all of the supervisors. The Courier did not receive any emails individually addressed to White or Trelka.
Little and Trelka did not respond to requests for comment from The Courier.
White, whose brother-in-law died from COVID-19 in April, wears masks and believes they prevent the virus from spreading. But he doesn’t think the mandate would be enforceable or encourage more people to wear masks, he said in an interview.
“Mandates, as far as I’m concerned, carry more weight if they come down from the top down, rather than us locally trying to make a difference because in all reality — from all the information I heard — it wasn’t going to be enforced by police or anybody anyway,” White said in an interview.
The supervisors got emails in support of the mask mandate from officials like Democratic Iowa House Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, Waterloo Human Rights Commission Director the Rev. Abraham L. Funchess, University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook and Waterloo City Council member Jonathan Grieder.
Funchess wrote that the mandate would be “a morally-responsible, potentially life-saving measure, which is both simple and relatively inexpensive.”
“We think it would be scandalous not to employ such a simple measure to save lives,” Funchess said in a Sept. 21 email.
Grieder said elected officials have a responsibility to protect their constituents with a mask mandate. He sent links to studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and White House showing the effectiveness of masks. Others sent links to the same sources or others with information about masks.
“Right now we face [a] public health situation that we have not seen in a century, passions are raised, and arguments have been and will continue to be made,” Grieder wrote in a Sept. 14 email. “But fundamentally as elected officials we have a responsibility to do what we can to protect our constituents and a mask is a simple way to ensure that.”
Iowa House Rep. Sandy Salmon, a Republican who represents Bremer County, said county supervisors could not enforce a mask mandate. She said it would not be more effective than allowing people to voluntarily wear masks.
“Even though the virus has spiked right now in our area, it will go down as herd immunity begins to take effect,” she wrote in a Sept. 11 email.
Of the nearly 150 residents who emailed the county supervisors within the requested time frame, about 54% opposed the mask mandate. Many of these residents said a mask mandate would violate personal liberty, not be enforceable and insult the ability of Iowans to make decisions for themselves.
More than 40% of people who opposed the mask mandate cited false information. This included statements that masks weaken immune systems, do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 and cause carbon dioxide to build up. Others blamed the media for spreading fear and skewing statistics about the virus.
“It was disappointing but not surprising because all the science and all the mitigation efforts around COVID-19 have been politicized from people frankly in the GOP, like Donald Trump and minions like Sandy Salmon,” Schwartz said in an interview.
One sender wrote in a Sept. 6 email that Iowans “have to” get the virus because “it’s not going anywhere.”
“Here is what is important — this virus is not as lethal as when it started — by the very nature of the virus, it loses potency as it spreads,” the person wrote. “Hospitals are not overwhelmed, this is no different now than a typical flu season.”
A COVID-19 surge in November filled local hospital beds and depleted extra staffing. Health care systems begged residents to wear masks.
In their emails, several residents claimed that COVID-19 would only be stopped when enough residents got the virus. The World Health Organization says that concept — called “herd immunity” — should be achieved through vaccinations, not infections.
“We cannot hide from a virus and we cannot pretend that its (sic) just going to go away. It woukd (sic) be far better for the ‘herd’ to get it and gain immunity,” another sender wrote in a Sept. 2 email. “That is how the human body works.”
A Waterloo resident told supervisors he is over the “new normal” and will continue to hug friends and family, go to bars with neighbors and have meals out at restaurants for dates.
“Ultimately we all know death is a part of life,” the resident wrote in a Sept. 3 email. “I for one will not live life in fear of being taken out by a virus.”
A Cedar Falls business owner said in a Sept. 5 email that the supervisors should not cater “to a small vocal group of mask nazis” who “will be triggered no matter what.”
A Hudson resident was among others who said Black Hawk County would lose business for instituting a mask mandate.
“I know there are people in my rural area and the small towns nearby that will go to the bars in the next county. It takes them five minutes,” he said. “This is good for those businesses, but hurts the small businesses in our county.”
A 69-year-old retired teacher said he has a heart condition and his wife is a cancer survivor. He said the couple fears for their lives when they go out and see people without masks on. He supported the proposed mandate.
“It is a sad commentary on this country that such a simple common sense and life saving measure even has any controversy attached to it,” the retired teacher said in an Aug. 12 email.
A Hudson couple wrote in a Sept. 11 email that a mask mandate “would take away the confusion.”
“It will save lives,” they wrote. “It will set a good example for children who are wearing them in school. If children can do it, then adults can too.”
Another writer compared the mask mandate to other laws that regulate behavior, such as seat belt guidelines in cars.
At the meeting about the mask mandate, Laylin questioned whether the county could focus on increased education efforts. It was a claim that health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye refuted and said she took “very personally.”
Laylin’s comments spurred a Cedar Falls resident to send a Sept. 22 email arguing that increased education will not stop COVID-19.
“Tough times require difficult decisions to be made,” the resident wrote. “This is one decision where you deserve an ‘F’ for avoiding what we elected you to do.”
Sydney's memorable stories from 2020
Sydney's most memorable stories from 2020 explore Tyson worker experiences, discrimination complaints, the city's broadband study, a planned grocery store and ballot verification concerns.
Tyson workers say they do not feel adequately protected from COVID-19 at the Waterloo plant.
Some Waterloo workers allege their employers aren’t allowing them to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.
City officials review a study about a potential city broadband utility privately, leaving out input from taxpayers whose funds would support t…
Residents wait three years to see construction begin on All-In Grocers, a store slated at U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street.
Bad penmanship or changed signatures did not cost Iowa voters their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.