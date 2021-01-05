More than 150 emails reveal possible influences to Black Hawk County's failed mask mandate

“Mandates, as far as I’m concerned, carry more weight if they come down from the top down, rather than us locally trying to make a difference because in all reality — from all the information I heard — it wasn’t going to be enforced by police or anybody anyway,” White said in an interview.

The supervisors got emails in support of the mask mandate from officials like Democratic Iowa House Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, Waterloo Human Rights Commission Director the Rev. Abraham L. Funchess, University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook and Waterloo City Council member Jonathan Grieder.

Funchess wrote that the mandate would be “a morally-responsible, potentially life-saving measure, which is both simple and relatively inexpensive.”

“We think it would be scandalous not to employ such a simple measure to save lives,” Funchess said in a Sept. 21 email.

Grieder said elected officials have a responsibility to protect their constituents with a mask mandate. He sent links to studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and White House showing the effectiveness of masks. Others sent links to the same sources or others with information about masks.