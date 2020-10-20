Mock airport disaster to happen Thursday at Waterloo Regional Airport

WATERLOO — Waterloo Regional Airport and city personnel will work together to respond to a mock airport disaster Thursday, an exercise required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The exercise, from about 3-5:45 p.m., will simulate two aircraft colliding in dense fog on a runway, according to a news release. Due to COVID-19, there will not be volunteer victims transported to area hospitals for training on how to treat simulated injuries, according to a press release.
The exercise will involve staff from the airport, Waterloo police and fire departments, county dispatch center, emergency management, county sheriff’s department, state patrol, hospitals, federal agencies and Cedar Falls Public Safety, among others.
Whitney Corkery hugs her grandfather Tom Corkery, a Korean War veteran, goodbye among family and friends before he boards the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. at the Waterloo Regional Airport Tuesday, May 5, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Buelah Stock, left, takes a photo of World War II veteran John Woodcock as he tips his hat to the crowd during the gathering for the Honor Flight at the Waterloo Regional Airport in September 2014. The organization is still accepting applications from World War II and Korean War veterans, as well as Cold War and Vietnam veterans.
Skyler Illingworth, 4, thanks Veteran Hollis Niemeyer, right, for his service to the country during the gathering for the Honor Flight at the Waterloo Regional Airport Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Robert Chihak of Elma and his daughter, Marianne Kurash of New Hampton, get their first view of the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday during the Waterloo Honor Flight.
Clifford Parker, 80, of Conrad, left, and his 14-year-old grandson, Ross Johnson, check in Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, at the Waterloo Regional Airport. Parker was among the veterans taking part in the 11th Honor Flight out of Waterloo.
Another Honor Flight took off this morning, May 5, 2015, from Waterloo Regional Airport. Here's a look at the send off, and the pictures from Honor Flights past.
Army veteran Marv Brewster, left, of Cedar Falls eats a doughnut next to his daughter and trip guardian Cindy Loder before boarding the Honor Flight.
Fire trucks welcome veterans to the Waterloo Regional Airport for the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. at theTuesday, May 5, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Veterans and guardians check in before boarding the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. at the Waterloo Regional Airport Tuesday, May 5, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Bobbie Tjaden, left, helps check in Korean War veteran Don Hanus, center, and his son Neil Hanus before boarding the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. at the Waterloo Regional Airport Tuesday.
Members of Waterloo Honor Flight gather for a group picture at the Air Force Memorial outside Washington, D.C., Tuesday.
Members of Waterloo Honor Flight watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., in 2014.
Mark Lane, left, of Waterloo stretches to get a good picture at a World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.
Waterloo Honor Flight participants arrive in Baltimore enroute to the different memorials in nearby Washinton, D.c. Tuesday, September 16, 2014.
Participants in Tuesday's Waterloo Honor Flight arrive to a receiving line of cheering well wishers in Baltimore enroute to memorials in Washington, D.C.
Dennis Kacher, 84, of Waterloo, and his grandson, Joe Kurtz of Cincinnati, Ohio, prepare to board the aircraft Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Clifford Parker, 80, of Conrad, left, and his 14-year-old grandson, Ross Johnson, check in Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, at the Waterloo Regional Airport. Parker was among the veterans taking part in the 11th Honor Flight out of Waterloo.
John Woodcock, 99, of Waterloo, prepares to board the aircraft Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
An oversized American flag greeted veterans early Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, at the Waterloo Regional Airport. The 11th Honor Flight out of Waterloo took off about 7 a.m.
Veterans check in Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, at the Waterloo Regional Airport. The group is taking part in the 11th Honor Flight out of Waterloo.