Mock airport disaster to happen Thursday at Waterloo Regional Airport
Mock airport disaster to happen Thursday at Waterloo Regional Airport

032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport

Travel through the Waterloo Regional Airport has slowed due to the COVID-19 virus. Photographed March 27 in Waterloo.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO — Waterloo Regional Airport and city personnel will work together to respond to a mock airport disaster Thursday, an exercise required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The exercise, from about 3-5:45 p.m., will simulate two aircraft colliding in dense fog on a runway, according to a news release. Due to COVID-19, there will not be volunteer victims transported to area hospitals for training on how to treat simulated injuries, according to a press release.

The exercise will involve staff from the airport, Waterloo police and fire departments, county dispatch center, emergency management, county sheriff’s department, state patrol, hospitals, federal agencies and Cedar Falls Public Safety, among others.

The last exercise was held in 2017 at the George Wyth Memorial State Park in Waterloo.

No scheduled arrivals or departures of commercial, corporate or general aircrafts will be affected by the exercise, according to the release.

