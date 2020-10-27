 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missionary to speak at Wartburg
0 comments

Missionary to speak at Wartburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Ott

Amanda Ott

WAVERLY — Carl Wilkens, a Christian missionary and founder of World Outside My Shoes, will be the featured speaker Wednesday at Wartburg College’s annual Michaelson, Briner & Kildahl Literary Symposium. His interactive presentation, “Restorative Pathways: Lessons from Rwanda,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom at: http://bit.ly/2020MBK.

The only American who chose to stay in Kigali, Rwanda, throughout the 1994 genocide, Wilkens worked with his Rwandan colleagues to help save the lives of hundreds, bringing food, water, and medicine to groups of orphans trapped around the city. In 2011, he completed a book detailing those days titled, “I’m Not Leaving,” which also inspired a documentary film.

For more information, contact Emily Christensen, Wartburg College Marketing & Communication Office, at emily.christensen@wartburg.edu at 352-8347.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zeta batters Mexico, US Gulf Coast up next

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News