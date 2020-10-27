Missionary to speak at Wartburg

WAVERLY — Carl Wilkens, a Christian missionary and founder of World Outside My Shoes, will be the featured speaker Wednesday at Wartburg College’s annual Michaelson, Briner & Kildahl Literary Symposium. His interactive presentation, “Restorative Pathways: Lessons from Rwanda,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom at: http://bit.ly/2020MBK .

The only American who chose to stay in Kigali, Rwanda, throughout the 1994 genocide, Wilkens worked with his Rwandan colleagues to help save the lives of hundreds, bringing food, water, and medicine to groups of orphans trapped around the city. In 2011, he completed a book detailing those days titled, “I’m Not Leaving,” which also inspired a documentary film.