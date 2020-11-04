 Skip to main content
Metro Briefs
Metro Briefs

NEI3A names new leader

WATERLOO—The Northeast Iowa Area on Aging has appointed Mike Donahue as new chief executive officer. He was formerly president of U.S. Bank’s Northeast Iowa/Northern Illinois region based in Dubuque. Donohue also has been an active community member, serving as the board chair/president for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque Community School Board, National Mississippi River and Museum and Aquarium, Hill and Dales Child Development, and Hillcrest Family Services.

Mike Donahue

Food bank moving indoors

WATERLOO — As winter weather approaches, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Cedar Valley Food Pantry is phasing out curbside grocery assistance and moving back to an indoor “Fill-Your-Cart” model.

The transition is taking place through Nov. 20, with limited curbside hours offered from 8-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday. This is subject to change, pending the weather. After Thanksgiving, curbside assistance will no longer be offered.

The food bank will begin allowing patrons inside for “Fill-Your-Cart” hours from 12-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Nov. 19. Please preregister online at https://northeastiowafoodbank.link2feed.com/. One-time registration allows a fast check-in experience for all future visits. Preregistration will be required for all drive-thru patrons seeking curbside assistance. Each patron using indoor services will be allowed 10 minutes to fill their carts.

This new check-in system will become the primary way all patrons check in to the food pantry. Signup can be completed in just a few minutes by visiting the food bank’s website: https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/ and clicking the “Clients Pre-Register Here” button on the top right of the screen. The perishable produce pantry will be offered from 8-11 a.m. Fridays, and will continue with curbside assistance until weather no longer permits. Curbside service will not be offered in bad weather; the pantry will be open for indoor visitors whenever outdoor operations cannot take place.

