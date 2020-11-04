Metro Briefs

NEI3A names new leader
WATERLOO—The Northeast Iowa Area on Aging has appointed Mike Donahue as new chief executive officer. He was formerly president of U.S. Bank’s Northeast Iowa/Northern Illinois region based in Dubuque. Donohue also has been an active community member, serving as the board chair/president for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque Community School Board, National Mississippi River and Museum and Aquarium, Hill and Dales Child Development, and Hillcrest Family Services.
Food bank moving indoors
WATERLOO — As winter weather approaches, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Cedar Valley Food Pantry is phasing out curbside grocery assistance and moving back to an indoor “Fill-Your-Cart” model.
The transition is taking place through Nov. 20, with limited curbside hours offered from 8-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday. This is subject to change, pending the weather. After Thanksgiving, curbside assistance will no longer be offered.
The food bank will begin allowing patrons inside for “Fill-Your-Cart” hours from 12-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Nov. 19. Please preregister online at https://northeastiowafoodbank.link2feed.com/. One-time registration allows a fast check-in experience for all future visits. Preregistration will be required for all drive-thru patrons seeking curbside assistance. Each patron using indoor services will be allowed 10 minutes to fill their carts.
This new check-in system will become the primary way all patrons check in to the food pantry. Signup can be completed in just a few minutes by visiting the food bank’s website: https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/ and clicking the “Clients Pre-Register Here” button on the top right of the screen. The perishable produce pantry will be offered from 8-11 a.m. Fridays, and will continue with curbside assistance until weather no longer permits. Curbside service will not be offered in bad weather; the pantry will be open for indoor visitors whenever outdoor operations cannot take place.
