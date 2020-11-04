Metro Briefs

This new check-in system will become the primary way all patrons check in to the food pantry. Signup can be completed in just a few minutes by visiting the food bank’s website: https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/ and clicking the “Clients Pre-Register Here” button on the top right of the screen. The perishable produce pantry will be offered from 8-11 a.m. Fridays, and will continue with curbside assistance until weather no longer permits. Curbside service will not be offered in bad weather; the pantry will be open for indoor visitors whenever outdoor operations cannot take place.