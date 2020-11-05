Metro Briefs

HCC signs deal with Briar Cliff
WATERLOO—Hawkeye Community College has signed an articulation agreement with Briar Cliff University of Sioux City. This allows students with an associates degree in nursing to conveniently pursue a Bachelor of Science in nursing through Briar Cliff University’s RN to BSN program.
Associate degree students who wish to pursue their bachelors degree in nursing can earn it within two years or less through Briar Cliff’s online program. Both programs offer hands-on experience with clinical practices in hospitals, community health agencies, long term care facilities, and other community based settings.
Candlelight walk called off in Waverly
WAVERLY—Due to the high number of COVID cases, the candlelight walk event that was to take place Saturday has been cancelled.
Salvation Army offering meals
WATERLOO—The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will once again offer its community meal program take-away style. As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in Black Hawk County, the organization is doing its part to reduce risk to those it serves.
Free hot meals will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays at the West gym door at 89 Franklin Str. Those in vehicles are encouraged to enter the parking lot through the Logan Street entrance and exit onto Franklin Street.
Sullivan Brothers VFW sets events
WATERLOO—Sullivan Brothers VFW Post at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Thursday bingo runs from 5-7 p.m. Friday karaoke will be sponsored by Casey’s Music to Go and hosted by Dave Bovis. New hours will be 8 p.m. to midnight. The post and Auxiliary are taking applications for new members. Apply at the Post.
Grout offers vets free admission
WATERLOO—In honor of Veterans Day, admission to the Grout Museum/Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will be free to all veterans and active duty service members Wednesday, November 11.
Police foundation helps community
WATERLOO—During November and December, Waterloo police officers who make a donation to the Waterloo Police Foundation have been authorized to grow facial hair as part of “No Shave November” and to help support the foundation’s Cops and Kids programs. Officers will continue to wear the pink patch as part of this fundraiser.
The Waterloo Police Foundation hopes to raise awareness and money for those in our community who struggle every day fighting their battle with cancer. The foundation also will use money raised to continue the Cops and Kids programs. The program helps the officers build positive relationships with the kids in the community.
The Waterloo Police Foundation is a nonprofit organization that promotes excellence, partnership and community outreach. It is supported by the Waterloo Community Foundation and invests in innovative community-based outreach programs to help build positive relationships between police officers and the community.
For more information or to support its many programs contact Chairperson David McFarland at mcfarlandd@waterloopolice.com or (319) 291-4340x3225.
