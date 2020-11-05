Metro Briefs

HCC signs deal with Briar Cliff

WATERLOO—Hawkeye Community College has signed an articulation agreement with Briar Cliff University of Sioux City. This allows students with an associates degree in nursing to conveniently pursue a Bachelor of Science in nursing through Briar Cliff University’s RN to BSN program.

Associate degree students who wish to pursue their bachelors degree in nursing can earn it within two years or less through Briar Cliff’s online program. Both programs offer hands-on experience with clinical practices in hospitals, community health agencies, long term care facilities, and other community based settings.

Candlelight walk called off in Waverly

WAVERLY—Due to the high number of COVID cases, the candlelight walk event that was to take place Saturday has been cancelled.

Salvation Army offering meals

WATERLOO—The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will once again offer its community meal program take-away style. As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in Black Hawk County, the organization is doing its part to reduce risk to those it serves.