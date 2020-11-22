Metro Briefs

WATERLOO—A drive-thru Thanksgiving meal will be served at the Salvation Army’s main office, 89 Franklin St., between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. One-way traffic will be enforced so those picking up a meal must enter on Logan Ave and pull around the west side of the building. Remain in your vehicle and wear a mask.

Adopt a cat for Black Friday

WATERLOO—Cedar Bend Humane Society is hosting a Black Friday cat adoption event from Tuesday to Sunday. All cat and kitten adoption fees will be $10 when adopted as a no-contact adoption. Spay and neuter deposit may apply. Appointments can be made from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1166 Airline Hwy. with an approved application. Limited spots are available.

In a no-contact adoption, all final paperwork and payment are handled over the phone or via email. Your cat can be picked up in the secured entryway of the adoption building at the designated appointment time. Regular adoption appointments will not have special adoption pricing. Visit CedarBendHumane.org to browse over 100 adoptable cats and to submit an adoption application. Personal photos and videos of any cat found on the website can be requested by messaging Cedar Bend Humane Society’s Facebook (/cedarbendhumanesocietyinc) or Snapchat (cbhumanesociety) from from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. Do not make an appointment if you are sick or have been in contact with anyone who has been sick. Masks are required. Visit CedarBendHumane.org for complete COVID-19 safety precautions. Information about pets ready for adoption, photos, and the application form are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.