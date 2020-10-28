Metro Briefs

MercyOne hires Beth Drelich

WATERLOO — Beth Drelich has joined MercyOne as a licensed social worker.

She is now seeing patients at MercyOne Waterloo Behavioral Health Care in Suite 210 of the Waterloo Health Plaza.

Candlelight walk set in Waverly

WAVERLY — A candlelight walk event will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 7 on the Waverly Rail Trail. This will be a one-mile walk beginning at the trail head shelter at 412 First Ave. S.E. behind Kwik Star East in Waverly.

Volunteers will place 400 luminaries to light the way for walking. Complimentary hot cocoa will be provided by Nestle Beverage at the bonfire turnaround. This is a family and dog friendly event.

Parking will be in the city lot East of Kwik Star, at Kwik Star, the Parks maintenance area, at the Rail Trail, and a lot between Sub City and the Law Center. There is no fee.

Volunteers will be needed for placing the luminaries at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 and to pick up after the event. In the event of inclement weather, the decision to cancel will be made at 3:30 p.m. There is no rain date. For more information call: 352-6263.

Hartman to host speaker series