Metro Briefs

Community development taking applications
applications
WATERLOO - The City of Waterloo is now accepting proposals for the use of community development block grant and home program funds for fiscal year 2022.
These funds are made available to the City of Waterloo through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These programs give priority to activities which benefit low- and moderate-income families, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight, meet other community development needs having a particular urgency, or provide affordable housing.
A public information forum will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m., on Nov. 12 virtually at Waterloo City Hall in council chambers, 715 Mulberry St., to discuss the programs and answer questions regarding the application process. You can receive meeting log in information from: anita.merfeld@waterloo-ia.org.
Written proposals may be submitted to Waterloo Community Development Board, 620 Mulberry Street, Waterloo, 50703, or the application in PDF form can be emailed to: anita.merfeld@waterloo-ia.org and must be received no later than NOON on December 31, 2020. Official application packets are required and can be either emailed to your organization or downloaded from their website after Nov. 12. Call 319-291-4429 or visit the website at: www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/departments/community_development/funding_cycle.php
A public hearing will be held on January 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to receive additional comments.
Missionary to speak at Wartburg
Wartburg
WAVERLY - Carl Wilkens, a Christian missionary and founder of World Outside My Shoes, will be the featured speaker on Wednesday at Wartburg College's annual Michaelson, Briner & Kildahl Literary Symposium. His interactive presentation, "Restorative Pathways: Lessons from Rwanda," will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom at: http://bit.ly/2020MBK.
The only American who chose to stay in Kigali Rwanda, throughout the 1994 genocide, Wilkens worked with his Rwandan colleagues to help save the lives of hundreds, bringing food, water, and medicine to groups of orphans trapped around the city. In 2011, he completed a book detailing those days titled, "I'm Not Leaving," which also inspired a documentary film.
For more information, contact Emily Christensen, Wartburg College Marketing & Communication Office, at emily.christensen@wartburg.edu of 319-352-8347.
Trick or treat with Senator Joni Ernst
Joni Ernst
WATERLOO - Senator Joni Ernst's tour bus is coming to the Black Hawk County Republican headquarters at 6:15 p.m. Friday, 910 Decathalon Drive, Waterloo. Halloween snacks and candy will be served.
Prizes will be given for best adult costume and candy served.
Veridian announces promotion
WATERLOO - Veridian Credit Union announces the promotion of Amanda Ott to the position of integration analyst II.
Ott is a resident of Cedar Falls, and has worked for Veridian for 14 years. She was previously a project manager. Ott has a bachelor's degree in family services from the University of Northern Iowa and is the secretary for the Inclusion Connection board.
