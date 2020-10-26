Metro Briefs

Community development taking

applications

WATERLOO - The City of Waterloo is now accepting proposals for the use of community development block grant and home program funds for fiscal year 2022.

These funds are made available to the City of Waterloo through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These programs give priority to activities which benefit low- and moderate-income families, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight, meet other community development needs having a particular urgency, or provide affordable housing.

A public information forum will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m., on Nov. 12 virtually at Waterloo City Hall in council chambers, 715 Mulberry St., to discuss the programs and answer questions regarding the application process. You can receive meeting log in information from: anita.merfeld@waterloo-ia.org.