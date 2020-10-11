Metro Briefs

Explore fossils at Quasqueton

HAZELTON -- At 5 p.m. Wednesday at Boeis Bend Area near Quasqueton, you can learn about fossils: how they formed, where to find them, and have a chance to make your own fossil. There will be time to collect some fossils to take home and start your own collection. Preregistration is required by going to www. buchanancountyparks.com and clocking on "Public Events." Call (319) 636-2617 if you have any questions.

B&D services

receives grant

INDEPENDENCE - B & D Services received a $100,000 from the Future Ready Iowa Corona Virus Relief Employer Innovation Fund Grant. The grants purpose was to expand opportunities for Iowans whose jobs have been impacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

B&D Services, which is a corporation that provides supports in home and community to individuals who have disabilities, behavioral health concerns, brain injuries and physical disabilities through the lifespan took this mission to heart. They created an incredibly innovative and comprehensive program to help their current staff gain new skills and provide a path to recruit and educate new employees to the high demand career in the healthcare field.

Coin club meeting

WATERLOO - The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Coin Club monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, at the Waterloo Center For The Arts, 225 Commercial St. in downtown Waterloo. Visitors are welcome if they follow COVID 19 guidelines and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Please check the website at www.w-cedarfallscoinclub.com for covid rules & a copy of the auction list. Sign in at the entrance table and if you wish to bid stop at the front table for a number. Wear a mask please.

