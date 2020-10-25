Metro Briefs

Waterloo native wins promotion

WATERLOO—Waterloo native, Quinton Clay, has been named vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Fontbonne University, a private liberal arts university in St. Louis. He will oversee admissions, international affairs, financial aid, and marketing communications.

Clay brings more than 15 years of experience in student recruitment, and marketing communications to Fontbonne. He has led admissions efforts at Northern Illinois University, Cornell University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Grinnell College and DePaul University.

Leversee Road to close Monday

WATERLOO — Beginning Monday, Waterloo Water Works and its contractor will close Leversee Road at the railroad crossings between Rail Way and Lincoln Street for water main work.

A full width closure of Leversee Road will be required at the railroad crossings. This closure will be in affect for approximately four weeks, depending on weather. Local access will be maintained by the contractor throughout the area for residential and commercial needs. Please do not enter the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street.

