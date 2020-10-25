Metro Briefs

HCC women’s conference set
WATERLOO—Hawkeye Community College will host a women’s leadership and empowerment conference from 8-4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s main campus.
Women from different industries and backgrounds will discuss issues facing women in business and how they can support one another. The conference includes three sections:
- Morning: Self-empowerment strategies for personal and professional success. Lisa Schaefer, John Maxwell certified coach.
- Noon: Turning a hobby into a business. Akisha Hill, owner, Bougee Berries.
- Afternoon: Power up your impact. Heather Woody, master certified coach.
A light breakfast and lunch are included in the registration. Seating is limited to follow social distancing guidelines. For more information or to register, visit: www.hawkeyecollege.edu/leadership-conference or call 296-4290. Registration deadline is today.
CFCCU elects board of directors
CEDAR FALLS—Members of Cedar Falls Community Credit Union held their 62nd annual meeting Wednesday, electing a board of directors.
Board members are: James Sealman, Bruce Sorensen, and Fred Ritchie. All were re-elected to serve three-year terms.
Directors also electing officers. Bruce Sorenson will continue as chairman, Frank Miller as vice chairman, M.A. Reifsteck will serve as the decretary, Sheila Kittleson as the chief financial officer, Irv Tiller will serve as audit committee chairman, Fred Ritchie will serve as the credit committee chair, and Dan Mills will serve as the associate director. Other board members include: Meghan Sullivan, James Sealman, Larry Bockes, Becky Riehm, and Gordie Sorenson.
Waterloo native wins promotion
WATERLOO—Waterloo native, Quinton Clay, has been named vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Fontbonne University, a private liberal arts university in St. Louis. He will oversee admissions, international affairs, financial aid, and marketing communications.
Clay brings more than 15 years of experience in student recruitment, and marketing communications to Fontbonne. He has led admissions efforts at Northern Illinois University, Cornell University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Grinnell College and DePaul University.
Leversee Road to close Monday
WATERLOO — Beginning Monday, Waterloo Water Works and its contractor will close Leversee Road at the railroad crossings between Rail Way and Lincoln Street for water main work.
A full width closure of Leversee Road will be required at the railroad crossings. This closure will be in affect for approximately four weeks, depending on weather. Local access will be maintained by the contractor throughout the area for residential and commercial needs. Please do not enter the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!